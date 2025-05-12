(This essay originally printed in January 2025)

One of the best ways to change culture is through art, stories and entertainment. That’s one of the biggest ways the LGBTQ++ groups got their teeth into everything. If you scan movies, TV shows and books, their stuff is embedded throughout so much entertainment. There are other influences, but I believe that art and stories move people the most.

A few TV shows and movies that indoctrinated me were:

1. Orange is the New Black - The trans character was the nicest “woman” in the whole prison.

2. Boys Don’t Cry - Hilary Swank was phenomenal as Brandon Teena, the trans man who was beaten to death in 1993. That film invoked a strong response of compassion and caring in me.

3. I am Jazz - I never watched I am Jazz, but that show mainstreamed the idea of trans children existing. Jazz was promoted everywhere, including on the Barbara Walters show. He was out there being normalized and I didn’t think about how they were celebrating the chemical and surgical castration of a young boy on national TV. Now he has a children’s book that is in many schools and curriculums across the USA. This is the description of the book on the Amazon listing: “The story of a transgender child based on the real-life experience of Jazz Jennings, who has become a spokesperson for transkids everywhere.” Even though as a young adult, Jazz Jennings has suffered weight issues, anxiety and depression and had multiple re-do surgeries, this book is still on the top seller list and Jazz Jennings is considered a “spokesperson for transkids everywhere”.

There are countless other children’s books that promote and celebrate the idea that anyone can be born in the wrong body. If you go into Amazon and type in “children’s LGBT books”, you will find endless titles. These are meant to teach kids several lessons- the false belief that they can choose their gender (actually sex), that it’s mean to tell the truth, and parents who don’t affirm their children’s fantasy about being another sex are wrong. Here are just a few examples:

You can find the influence everywhere, so I decided to create a story of my own that teaches kids that they were born right and they don’t need to lie to others about who they are to be accepted. It’s called Froggy Girl. It will be released July 15, 2025. You can track it on www.froggygirlbook.com. Click here for the Amazon pre-sale link.

Froggy Girl is a cute rhyming story about a little girl who wishes she was a frog. She is quickly affirmed as a frog by her parents and her teacher, so she temporarily feels happy. However, she learns that she can’t do all the froggy things and she doesn’t fit in with the real frogs. She starts to feel sad and alone, until she meets a wise turtle with a bumpy shell that says to her, “You can’t be a frog no matter who you tell”. Then she realizes how special it is to be a girl and to appreciate being herself.

My artist is a very talented man named Nicolas Blooms. He once believed he was a woman and was physically and emotionally harmed by cross-sex hormones. He has come to accept himself as the man he is and stated that working on this project and was “very therapeutic” for him. To learn more about his story and see his incredible artwork, check out his graphic book: Trans to Detrans: A Soul Solution, available now on Amazon. (Appropriate for older teens and up due to some sexual references)

Froggy Girl is a story of self-acceptance, love and truth. I can’t wait for you to see it on July 15, 2025. Tune into www.froggygirlbook.com for updates.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker in California. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress.

