Welcome to my politically incorrect post.

In our pro-sex reality circles, there is a lot of talk about how the trans movement can be viewed as homophobic because many gender non-conforming children who believe they are transgender grow up to be gay. We already know that no one is born in the wrong body and those who identify as transgender have other mental health comorbidities such as trauma, early attachment issues, autism and/or family troubles. But what about gay people? Are they ALL “born that way”? This is a question that is not politically correct to ask, but I’m asking it anyway. I’m known as “The Truthful Therapist”, so I might as well live up to my name, even though I know it’s not going to make me popular.

Why did I write this? We spend an incredible amount of time and effort fighting trans affirmation because we care about the health and well-being of the vulnerable populations it targets. However, we must also recognize that a lot of the issues driving the trans population such as mental health, trauma, and social influences, are also endemic in the gay population. We need to address that because we care about them as well. We can’t ignore what is true just because it is unpopular.

These are some of the reasons I question the idea that every same sex attracted person is “born that way.”

Social influence

Just like children have been indoctrinated to believe in gender identity, they are also surrounded by the overwhelming persuasion to try on a gay identity in school, pop culture, politics, the internet, and elsewhere. We already know that being “trans” gives a young person the most attention, but being gay is still better than being a boring “white-het” person in many social circles. There are so many fun gay characters in TV shows, and sympathetic gay characters that everyone rallies for. We can’t get away from the flags which represent all the LBTQ+ letters, and even the original rainbow pride flag is fun and colorful. Since children are introduced to the idea of sexual preference so early, many girls conflate normal girl friendships or admiration of a classmate with romantic crushes and their gay identities are reinforced by surrounding peers and adults. In modern times, it comes at very little risk to “come out” as gay and then live under the cache of queerness. Have we gone past the line of gay acceptance and into the the realm of over-saturation?

Lesbians were cool and sexy on the show “The L Word”.