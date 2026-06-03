I wrote this in 2024, but it’s amazing how relevant it still is two years later!

Yesterday, I made an appearance on the Dissaffected Podcast. The host, Josh Slocum compares our relationship with the media, political leaders and institutions with narcissistic abusers. This can sound extreme, but if you think about it, its true. Our emotions and sanity and being toyed with everyday. We are lied to 24/7, but not only that, the media tells us what we should care about and what we shouldn’t care about. Certain stories get ignored completely or get lost in the news cycle quickly, while others are talked about for months or even years. Who chooses which stories for us to care about? Plus, they mix in the truth, just to confuse the public even more. They lie and lie about a certain subject, and then eventually, they print one or two hidden articles with the truth on the subject. They know they are lying so they print the truth in a smaller, less prominent hidden article, just so later they can say they told the truth when it can no longer be hidden. The slow drip of reality makes it even more manipulative, because later they deny their lies. Watch the recent episode of Disaffected on feeling like we are living in a fever dream:

I talked to Joshua about how people need to practice reality testing to stay stable, but that’s challenging to do when it is difficult to determine what reality is. Even if you are good at detecting the lies of the media, often your family, neighbors and colleagues do not. It can make you feel like you are crazy, even when you know you aren’t.

If you relate to this feeling, I’d like to help you feel less crazy. You are of sound mind if you noticed:

Masks don’t work. Dr. Fauci flip flopped countless times on masks. He went from they don’t help, to double mask, to reinforcing mandates, to its fine if you are vaccinated, to we need to mask with or without the vaccine. He wasn’t just “figuring it out”, he was intentionally keeping the public confused, angry, divided and afraid. There were studies done early in the pandemic that showed masks were ineffective, but these studies were hidden. Eventually, in 2022, the New York Times, finally printed an article called “The Masks Did Nothing, Will Any Lessons be Learned?” stating that masks were 100% ineffective against preventing the spread of COVID, including N95’s. Yet, on my recent medical appointment in July of 2024, there was a big sign recommending masks. STILL! Edit: It is now June of 2026 and that sign is still there.

COVID vaccines didn’t stop any spread. I initially believed they would work and that we would get back to normal once enough people got vaccinated. Then I saw with my own eyes how people who got it were getting sick and still spreading it to others. Many people suffered serious side-effects, but were heavily silenced and demonized. People weren’t allowed to post their personal experiences because that could cause “vaccine hesitancy”. For me, the censorship increased my hesitancy and I’m glad I listened to my instincts. And this creepy segment on Colbert didn’t help:

Donald Trump isn’t a white supremacist. You can hate the guy for lots of reasons, but not for his “white supremacy”. If he really wanted to oppress black people, he’s doing a lousy job at it considering he helped more black people get jobs during his first term than any other president. There were record lows of black unemployment in 2019. He wrote the first step act, which created criminal reform and helped blacks stay out of jail. Oh and of course he never supported Neo-Nazi’s when said “There are very fine people on both sides.” He was talking about the people who believe statues should or shouldn’t be torn down, not white supremacy.

In January of 2024, Snopes fact-checked Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” quote from the Charlottesville rally in 2017 and found it to be false. They let that lie fester for 7 years.

The police isn’t hunting black people in America. BLM (Black Lives Matter) rose based on all lies. Every major public police killing was justified on closer scrutiny. Michael Brown was a large man who locked the police officer in the car and almost killed him. In fact, he never even said “Hands up Don’t Shoot”. The image they used of him was from when he was a smaller, younger boy to garner sympathy from the public. George Floyd died of an overdose and if you saw the sensationalized video that circulated from a different angle, you know that he was not being suffocated. He said “I can’t Breathe” long before anyone put a hand on him, which was because of the lethal dose of drugs he was on, according to the toxicology report. Statistically, and when taking the account of the ratio of criminal suspects, there are no more black shootings than those of other races. Telling blacks to fear the police creates more conflict and danger. Larry Elder talks about how raw data and research shows a different story than BLM does in this video.

Puberty Blockers aren’t reversible. This lie is repeated in the media and in professional trainings I’ve attended. Yet, common sense is enough to recognize that the same drug used to chemically castrate sex offenders has long-term negative effects on children. The FDA put a warning out stating that puberty blockers cause brain swelling. It causes sterilization, 100% inability to orgasm if given to boys before puberty, bone destiny issues, cognitive issues, stalled development of the heart, lungs and other organs that develop during puberty. In fact, there is so much unknown because these drugs are being used experimentally, so make the claim that puberty blockers are reversible is dangerous. Below is former WPATH president, Marci Bowers caught on a zoom call saying boys will never achieve an orgasm if they are given puberty blockers before tanner stage 2.

Wanting sexually explicit material out of schools isn’t banning books. This lie is still going strong even though it’s so obvious to anyone paying attention. When Ron Desantis tried to show the books that were “banned”, the news station blurred them out because they were too explicit. Parents tried to read from the books at school board meetings and were stopped. If these materials are too explicit for TV and school board meetings, why are the ok for free access in a school library?

Gender affirmation is not suicide prevention. In fact, in the long run, it’s more likely that affirming gender causes more suicide. Once the accolades wear off and the person has exhausted every gender affirming procedure, often the depression and despair sets in and the pain of the underlying reasons such as sexual trauma, attachment issues or autism are no longer avoidable. Plus for a trans person, there is the realization the everyone in your life cheered you on while you engaged in self-harm, which adds a whole new layer of despair. You can read more about why threatening suicide is harmful and untrue in my previously written Substack essay.

Joe Biden is not most popular president in history. Somehow, Biden “fairly” got 81 million votes, that’s 7 million more than Obama. Meanwhile, Corn-pop Joe campaigned from his basement while several state election laws were changed unconstitutionally in 2020. Time magazine put out this article: The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the World. Nothing fishy there at all. Oh, and remember when Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation and Twitter froze The New York Post account for about three weeks? Just recently, the DOJ admitted it to be real. Oopsie. We now know that was a cover-up.

Joe Biden was not “sharp as a tack” just before the CNN debate in June 2024. His poor performance at the debate was such a shock, said no one who was paying attention. They couldn’t hide it anymore, so they were forced to tell the truth.

Kamala Harris’s overnight popularity was manufactured. She was polling at 1% in her own party in the 2020 primary election. She was polling so low, she dropped out. How is she suddenly so popular? The media machine went into overdrive to create an illusion.

There is no way Joe Biden was able to functionally run our country. They tell you: don’t believe your lying eyes. They say he’s still able to do all of his presidential duties. Remember when he had a “stutter”? Does this man look like he can handle being the president of the United States? No.

There have been so many lies told to us, it’s hard to keep track. This essay could go on for days. I hope you can see through the lies and manipulation and recognize that we are all being played. Please, keep your sanity. Find others that can see through it too. Go outside, be active, unplug, find humor, listen to music you enjoy and do things that ground you so you don’t get overwhelmed by the madness. This is a psychological war. We are soldiers and we didn’t realize it. Don’t let them win.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more.

Pamela is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. More links on linktree.