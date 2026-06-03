Pamela’s Newsletter

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KIDS FIRST's avatar
KIDS FIRST
13h

Yes! Thank you!

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Lost in an Angry World's avatar
Lost in an Angry World
15h

I may read this once a week to remind myself that I'm not losing my mind

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1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
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