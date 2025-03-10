The Guardian recently published a piece highlighting how therapists believe their political views must be directly incorporated into therapy now that Donald Trump is the president of the United States. The article is called: View from the couch: therapists on sessions in new Trump era by Tom Perkins.

This essay implies that the US was safe under Joe Biden’s leadership, but not anymore under Donald Trump’s leadership. Therapists are quoted claiming that LGBTQ rights are being erased and human rights are under attack. They feel compelled to disclose to their patients that they did not vote for such “atrocities”. Perkins wrote, “Liberal therapists say they sometimes incorporate their political views into the healing process to provide support for clients distressed by Trump’s actions.” However, is such a disclosure really incorporating healing, or its it reinforcing fears about things that an individual cannot control? Is it inducing beliefs about things that aren’t even true? Since when is declaring the objective truth about two sexes taking away human rights? When is protecting minors from harmful sex change procedures erasing people?

The article goes on to discuss the contempt these therapists have for their conservative clients. A therapist is quoted, “‘You know, I’m billing $90 an hour, and I can listen to that bullshit for 50 minutes for $90,’ she said. ‘I feel gross saying that because I do think my [Trump-supporting] clients are doing something awful, and are the personification of the problems I deal with.’”

The irony is therapists are supposed to be experts in listening to other viewpoints with compassion and cultural competence. However, those who are heavily invested in left leaning politics lack that ability. They believe those who disagree with them are either ignorant or evil, as this article demostrates. The therapists quoted in this article didn’t stop to consider that it could be themselves that lack insight. Instead, they describe their clients as ‘the personification of problems’.

As a fellow therapist, I respect the passion about human rights and dignity. However, I’m perplexed about the silence during the COVID years. I’m curious where these human rights advocates were when millions of people lost their livelihoods due to unnecessary lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Children lost years of education and socialization, and people died alone. Suicide rates rose. Those who suffered the most were lower income people who couldn’t work remotely and couldn’t afford tutors for their children. We have plenty of evidence that lockdowns were ineffective in slowing the spread of COVID. Where were the cries about fascism then? Where were the sessions dedicated to validating fears then? Where are the grief sessions now? (Read more about the harms of recent liberal policies here)

It didn’t intend to, but this article highlighted why most of the U.S. population no longer trusts mental health professionals. More than half the country is conservative or moderate, and many need mental health support. In addition, liberal people would do better if they were grounded in truth and empowered, rather than every feeling be affirmed, and being educated on how they are oppressed by ephemeral systems. The quality of therapy care has been compromised by radical leftists. To answer this problem, my friend, Soad Tabrizi created a website for those people called conservativecounselors.com. It was sited in The Guardian article, but its importance was dismissed. A few counselors who are listed on the website were contacted, but did not speak with The Guardian journalist due to lack of trust. However, the journalist did not bother to reach out to the founder of the website, so she responded to his article in a letter. This is what she wrote so eloquently:

Dear Mr. Perkins,

I am the proud owner of ConservativeCounselors.com — the one you refer to in your article "Views from the couch: Therapists on Sessions in New Trump Era" published in The Guardian.

I understand that you reached out to a few of the members on our directory but failed to reach out to me. I’m very open to responding to inquiries because someone must speak up against the bullying displayed by our liberal counterparts — who, ironically, want our existence wiped from the therapeutic field. This hatred toward us is on full display in any number of therapist groups on Facebook.

ConservativeCounselors.com was created with the same purpose as a proud LGB therapist who openly shares their beliefs and values: allowing clients who align with them to find them easily. After 2016, government officials launched an attack on conservative values. We were immediately called racist, fascist, Nazis, transphobes, homophobes, bigots, and more. That attack then trickled down and was weaponized — therapists were not immune to the attacks. And considering that over 80% of those in this profession identify as left-leaning, we conservatives were isolated. Interestingly enough, no one came to ask how we dealt with the isolation.

Therapy was never political until 2016. The left decided that they hated Trump so much that any of his supporters would be punished. They created a great divide and made sure that conservatives were identified and cast out – including conservative therapists and counselors. But we endured. We found ways to live in a world that found us immoral and decided to band together for the sake of the 80 million people who voted for him.

The way we conservative therapists differ from our liberal colleagues is in two main areas: first, we don’t believe that therapy should be political, which also means we should not act as social advocates during therapy sessions; and two, we believe in an objective truth, e.g., there are only two sexes.

If you would like to write a fair, balanced article about conservative counselors and their incredible work with clients from all political spectrums, I invite you to contact me directly. I can also guide you to a few therapists who are comfortable enough to speak to you boldly and proudly.

Sincerely,

Soad Tabrizi, LMFT

Soad is bold and unapologetic. She understands how important it is for conservative counselors to find their voice and for people to find their services. This Guardian article was intended to smear conservative viewpoints, however, it accidentally demonstrated why they are desperately needed.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker from California. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. She has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, available on Amazon.

Coming Spring of 2025, A cute children’s book about self-acceptance: Froggy Girl.