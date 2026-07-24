Therapists are actively encouraging family estrangement, and it is not just a small number of them, either. The Wall Street Journal recently published an article titled, “Are Therapists to Blame for the Rise of Adults Cutting off their Parents?” As someone with 25 years in the mental health field, I can attest that the answer is a hard yes.

I am an outlier in the mental health field, as I believe in traditional family values and personal responsibility. I provide consultations for parents with children affected by gender issues, and one of the main themes I encounter is the repeated pattern of other therapists turning their children against them. The stories are eerily similar to one another, and the grief runs deep.

One mom of a trans-identified male wrote to me, “I haven’t heard my son’s voice in almost a year. I continue to call him, just to remind him that I’m here for him no matter what. He moved across the country last year and every few months I will get an ‘I’m doing good’ text from him, but it hurts bad. I wish they understood our pain.”

Like the author of the Wall Street Journal piece, I am am not speaking about cases of serious abuse where alienation is warranted. There is a rising number of young adults who have chosen to cut off their loving parents simply because of different political, ideological, or religious beliefs, and the left-wing dominated mental health field is all for it. In fact, I personally attended a large therapy training that asserted that anyone who voted for President Donald Trump is in a cult. See the shocking video for yourself here.

It’s hard to believe that well-meaning therapists would ever encourage family alienation, but it’s happening. And there are a number of reasons why.

Read the rest here on The Daily Wire. (no paywall)

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more.

Pamela is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. More links on linktree.