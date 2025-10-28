(This is a re-post that originally printed in September, 2024)

I recently saw this ad on Facebook from “The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta”. It said, “Before teens can express and cope with feelings in healthy ways, they need first to learn the skills to identify and label their feelings. Understanding how they feel gives teens a sense of control and helps then navigate stress. Download your printable feelings wheel.”

That sounds good, but it got me thinking.

I reflected how as a former school counselor for youth with behavioral issues, I often turned to feeling charts to help students understand and express their feelings so they didn’t resort to throwing furniture when emotions went from zero to sixty in less than 3 seconds. Mindfulness of emotions is a good skill to have for kids with anger management issues. I still stand by that today. However, with social emotional learning curriculums being implemented, ALL kids are taught to use these emotion charts and mindfulness skills. Is this helpful for all kids? I do not believe it is.

It’s tough to witness concepts that you believe in, being used widely in the wrong context and causing harm. Psychology is supposed to be done on an individual basis. Some people need to learn more about feelings, however, many people need to focus less on their feelings. This is something we all once knew. But just like everything else, what was once common knowledge has now been thrown out the window.

But what’s the big deal really? What’s wrong with all children learning to be more in touch with their emotions and learning more ways to express them? This sounds like a dream for a therapist….until you think about it a little more. I brought this topic up in my Instagram stories and I received some great comments from followers.

Rumination

This is the most obvious negative side-effect to using feeling charts. There are kids who already spend too much time focused on their feelings and with these charts being used regularly, we are emphasizing self-focus and putting a microscope on feelings that may otherwise naturally pass if they weren’t scrutinized. Kids tend to focus on themselves and part of maturation is to decrease that tendency. However, the use of feeling charts does the opposite. One mom wrote, “Things like this [feeling charts] were terrible for our teen daughter. She’d hyper focus, self-diagnose and get so dramatic about it. She’s much happier being away from all this junk now that she’s and adult with a job.” Another mom said something similar, “As a parent of two highly sensitive girls, please get the schools to stop focusing on their feelings! They don’t need to ruminate anymore than they naturally do.” Another person said, “This would have been awful for me as a highly sensitive kid. ‘Are you sad’? Would have probably sent me spiraling.”

Feeling charts teach kids how to perform feelings

When you are a calm stable kid, not every moment is full of ‘big feelings’ and that’s a good thing. By teaching kids to name how they feel and showing them pictures of emotional faces regularly, we may be teaching them to perform their feelings and give them new and creative ways to get negative attention. One mom spoke about her reluctance to sharing books on feelings. She has an interesting perspective, and one I hadn’t considered before, “I was even reluctant to share simple books with my very small kids that show an angry face on one page, a happy face on the next, a sad face, etc. I felt like it was encouraging then to perform their emotions, to fit their emotional experience into a box and maybe even create a Pavlovian response (X happens and I feel ‘sad’).” Reactions to situations shouldn’t be prescribed.

Over-identification with feelings

With so much emphasis on identity, feelings can seem like an identity too, especially since kids are taught to call so much attention to them. For example, instead of believing they are worried or anxious temporarily, they believe they are ‘an anxious person’. Instead of feeling sad, they are ‘depressed’. Those are mood states that could become more fixed with so much prompting. Perhaps these feeling charts are influencing the belief that passing feelings are an identity or permanent, rather than temporary. A follower commented and said, “Because then the way they [children prompted to regularly name emotions] experience the world becomes a purely emotional one, rather than balanced with logic. They become overly emotional because these little emotions become identity. There has certainly been an identity crisis in society and not just with the whole trans thing, but we see people internalize philosophies so much that they become an icon for a diagnosis or label.”

Emotion regulation becomes the responsibility of others

Instead of being taught that feelings are not facts, children’s feelings are ‘affirmed’ and then are taught that the world must cater to them. In the past, anger management lessons would teach people to recognize their triggers so they can learn to remain calm in a situation that might otherwise be stressful. Nowadays, young people are taught to declare their triggers so the world caters to them. When we teach children to declare every feeling and expect the world to acquiesce to those feelings, we have a disaster.

Feeling charts can create too much attention from others

If adults are unnecessarily focused on the child’s feelings, it can cause extra stress on the child. Similarly to when a child falls and scapes her knee, the reaction of the adult often determines the reaction of the child. Focusing so much on the feelings can create extra stress and children can no longer tolerate a normal emotion, nor can they differentiate what is normal. One mom wrote to me and said “My adult daughter fell into this trap. It got to the point where she even told us she wanted to have herself admitted to a mental institution because she was ‘suicidal’ which she was not. She admitted that she felt sad about a situation, but the more people worried about her, the more she felt like it was more serious than it was.”

Can you think of other hidden costs to using feeling charts with all children/teens?

A big lesson I’ve learned in life is just because something sounds good for the masses, and is even useful in specific situations, doesn’t always mean it is good for all.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and recognize the ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book "A Practical Response to Gender Distress", available on Amazon and children's book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers.