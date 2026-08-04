Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
6d

Spot on. Had I read that years ago, it would have saved me 3 years of research while my intuition held at me and most things I found told my intuition I was wrong. Thankfully I held onto my intuition.

With the help of Stella's and Sasha's material, Gabor Mate and Gordon Neufeld and others, I found a way through. I have no doubt your words will make it another for so many.

But you're right- it was purely a job for me as parent.

Actually it was like giving birth although much, much more drawn out, and lonely, and no health provider at all could support. Actually harder- I had to strategise to get out of the way of the health professionals, who I learned to distrust.

It was painful, confusing, and at some point I realised noone but me could do it...I had to do it completely on my own.

7 or so years later... it has become an old nightmare with no remnant in our family as it is.

Just my fury at what the world is doing, thanks for people like yourself and your ongoing work, and the hope that my 'becoming-adult' child doesn't get sucked into it again.

Spot on.

Reply
Share
Samuel Vanderburg's avatar
Samuel Vanderburg
6d

Spot on. How can a provider in good conscience affirm a child into a lifestyle so traumatic and unhappy that the population of that lifestyle have such a horribly high incidence of suicides? I cannot. I can affirm them for who they really are. I can work with getting them comfortable with who they are. I cannot affirm them into a trans lifestyle.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture