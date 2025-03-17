Not the Party You Expected

Ok, so you’ve discovered the nefarious lie behind the trans movement and realized no kids are truly trans—there’s no proof anyone is born in the wrong body. You see that most young people on the “trans train” are vulnerable kids caught up in a social contagion fueled by social media and entertainment, then solidified in schools and medical settings. You now recognize that you’re surrounded by lies harming children, families, and many adults. Then you notice these lies are reinforced by every institution you once believed in. You might feel betrayed by doctors, only to discover some ethical ones exist but have been heavily coerced to stay silent about the obvious harms of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in children. Whoa, this is big. Now you understand we’re living through one of the greatest medical scandals of all time, on par with lobotomies. You never believed in conspiracies, and you always thought doctors were mostly okay. How do you come to terms with all that? Give yourself a minute. That’s a tough pill to swallow.

Perhaps your entire world has been turned upside down because someone close to you, like your own teenage daughter, has announced she is transgender. You know it can’t be true because you’ve known her since she was a baby. You see she has trauma or autism, heightened sensitivity, and social struggles. You can easily discern that she falsely believes a trans identity will fix her emotional pain. In fact, you were there once. You remember being a struggling teen who felt terrible in your skin, so you can relate to the false belief that changing everything about yourself could seem like the best way to make the discomfort go away.

A Heartbreaking Betrayal

You are a kind person who makes an extra effort to care about people who are different and don’t always fit in, and you care about your daughter more than anyone. But in your revelation, you’ve also realized you’re living in some kind of Twilight Zone where the people you always trusted are now actively turning you against your teen and calling you a transphobe for simply having questions. It’s quite a lonely feeling.

However, you are not alone. As Bruce Willis said in Die Hard, “Welcome to the party, pal!” Many parents and adults have navigated this minefield alone before. They lost relationships with friends and family members over this disagreement. They once thought they were crazy. But now that it’s 2025, several parents, professionals, victims of gender medicine, and concerned citizens have risen against the tyranny and built networks for people just like you. You are in the right place.

Fighting for Your Child’s Reality

But now what? What do you do? Understand that helping your child isn’t an easy road, but it’s not an impossible one either. First, I’d like to congratulate you on sifting through one of the biggest propaganda campaigns in history and seeing right through it. You are grounded in reality, and that’s exactly what your child needs. You’ve been called ugly names and will face more, but stay strong. You can handle it. You are being tested like you probably have never been tested before. Stay true to yourself, and you will pass the “test.” Kids need the adults in their lives to stay strong, even when they pretend to hate you. It’s not love to affirm a lie, especially a lie that does psychological and physical harm. Remember you are the adult and trust yourself. Your gut feelings are speaking to you; listen to them. You have instincts that can serve you well if you believe in yourself. You can find counselors and mentors to guide you, but in the end, you call the shots. You know your child best, and you can get your child back to reality. You can’t give up. You must be active and present in their lives. You have to show you care without bowing to the ideology. You must learn how to set limits on influences such as peer groups promoting transgender ideology and technology. You need to be firm, yet patient and caring. You love your child more than anything, so you will be present and make sure you spend quality time together as much as possible. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but here are a few suggestions:

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. She has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

