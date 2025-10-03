On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, I joined a Florida panel entitled Unmasking Gender Ideology, part III along with women’s prison’s advocate and founder of Women II Women, Amie Ichikawa, parent, mental health counselor and fellow of Do No Harm, January Littlejohn, Endocrinologist, Dr. Quentin Van Meter, parent on an adult trans child, Amy Atterberry, Christine Sneeringer, executive director of Worthy Creations and moderated by Christian Post journalist Brandon Showalter, creator of the audio-documentary series, Generation Indoctrination.

This was a great discussion with all the panelists.

These were the questions asked of me:

Pamela, aside from the corporate press and the education system, which, in my humble opinion, has behaved the worst with respect to these issues – indoctrinating and brainwashing the general public into believing such obvious lies – if I think about the one profession that is the most responsible for unleashing the medical scandal it would be the mental health clinicians: the psychologists, the therapists, and the social workers. You are a social worker and saw trans ideological capture firsthand. Why and how did that happen?

Back to you, Pamela…I know about some trainings that go that are put on by these people bearing sparkly credentials, and many in your field take these classes and go to these seminars for continuing education course credit that look legitimate but are, in fact, garbage. I know you and others have attempted to attend conferences of pediatricians to speak to them about the plight of detransitioners and their needs. What happened there, and more broadly, what is the most significant barrier to course-correcting here within the realm of medicine and psychology?



Here is the livestream: event begins at 31:26.

The ChristianPost did a write-up on the event.

I also recorded episode with The Institute for Faith and Culture’s City of God podcast in their beautiful new studio. Release date is TBD.

I enjoyed spending time with other outspoken dissidents. Here are some pics:

More pics from The "unmasking Gender Ideology" crew.

We will continue to speak the truth loud and boldly until this evil agenda is stopped!

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

