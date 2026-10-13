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Elizabeth Edens's avatar
Elizabeth Edens
Oct 13

An important part of this is the spiritual battle between one’s self will and our design. What was missing was God and an understanding of His plan for my life. I thought I was my own master.

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1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
Oct 13

I wonder for parents though if there isn't a bit of a Munchausen by proxy component in many of these cases?

I think of Jazz's mom enforcing her" vaginal dilation" on television.

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1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
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