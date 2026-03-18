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Varga Krisztina's avatar
Varga Krisztina
3d

LIfe is hard. For any- and everyone. Thinking that cutting off your d*ck will solve all your problems is nonsense. I am so sorry for those lost souls. Children are innocent and not meant to be left alone and misled by pharma or ideological interests. Hoping for this gender nonsense to tail off.

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Holly Schaefer's avatar
Holly Schaefer
3d

Yarden's post is heart braking. We need to protect these gender confused young people.

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