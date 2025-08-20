Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Baffone's avatar
Stephanie Baffone
3d

As a therapist, this is bone chilling. I’m not sure what it’s going to take to recapture our profession. It’s completely lost the plot of neutrality and compassionate curiosity. God help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger and others
Carole's avatar
Carole
2d

Thank you sincerely for your voice!!!! Discovering & sharing!! Hard to believe that actual professionals can revile anyone so publicly when they are in a career that is supposed to heal!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture