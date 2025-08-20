A friend of mine tipped me off to this online training led by two trauma specialists and a cult expert.

These were the course objectives:

Objectives:

After this workshop participants will be able to:

(a) Define the term cult through both sociological and clinical perspectives

(b) Identify common behaviors and emotional experiences associated with cult exposure that may show up in clinical settings

(c) Discuss how Donald Trump, his rise to power, and its impact on human beings within American society can be framed as cultic

(d) Discuss problems and solutions that may arise in clinical settings connected to power and control dynamics in the era of Donald Trump

(e) Promote critical thinking about cultic dynamics within clinical settings

(f) Identify/conduct a needs assessment about further training or consultation needs, especially if attendees are therapists

I knew I wouldn’t agree with the training, but watching it was a wild ride. According to this three-credit class, the “Trump cult” is racist, misogynistic, and likes “toxic capitalism” (that is a new term I hadn’t heard before). In addition, if you are a minority or a woman, you voted for Trump because you are selfish, you hate yourself, and/or illiterate. There was so much madness in this training, I put the highlights on this X thread, and it trended last night. I do not have a big account, so clearly it hit a nerve.

To read the whole story, check it out on The Post Millennial article here. (no paywall)

This type of rhetoric is divisive and dangerous. These women were hateful and made baseless claims. There were enough people in the training participating and agreeing with the content for it to be disturbing. And this is not isolated. There were so many hateful comments after the 2024 election and Trump’s inauguration. These were not people who simply disagreed. They were vile.

It is my hope that this exposure helps the public recognize how sideways the mental health profession has become. I also hope that decent people come back and correct course. Whether we want to admit it or not, therapists are still needed. There are people with severe mental disorders, there is serious addiction, and people have endured real trauma.

This recent training I attended proves why there is a need for a conservative counseling directory. If you are looking for a therapist who isn’t going to hate you because you have conservative values, check out www.conservativecounselors.com, and ALWAYS question experts.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, a tool book for parents who do not want to affirm a false gender identity.

