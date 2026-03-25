People ask how we got to a point where our major institutions are captured by radical ideas like pushing queer theory on children and teaching kids that they are responsible for horrible things that happened years ago. There are so many factors, but I believe one of the biggest obstacles we now face is cancel culture and self-censorship. People who speak out are ostracized and made examples of so the rest who have different beliefs remain quiet. As opposing ideas continue to be silenced, groupthink grows. While the mental health profession continues to embrace more extreme ideas, what do we do?

To the therapists who work at an institution:

The fear of cancelation is a reality. I recognize that I’m in a unique position to be so public and that not everyone can speak out as easily. We need to be strategic and realize that we can benefit from covert dissenters. There are many people working inside institutions and we need them to be the eyes and ears of what’s happening. They can be silent whistleblowers so we can keep tabs on what we are fighting. They can also drive change from the inside. For example, while I was working with teens, I was the only therapist who did not prompt pronouns and challenged the patients on their victim mentality. Once I was fired for the vaccine mandate, I wasn’t able to be face to face with the youth anymore. I was only there for about seven months and gained respect from my colleagues. If I had been allowed to stay, I may have been able to talk to them and get them to consider other viewpoints. If everyone is weeded out like I was, this makes effective change from the inside much more difficult.

If you are in this situation, I recommend that you begin building an off-ramp. That may mean creating a private practice, or other income sources so if things escalate, you will be OK. You can also apply for a professional license in different states so you still hold a mental health license if yours were to become threatened. It’s up to you to decide what your threshold is for working against your values, but I hope you prepare if the time comes. Until that day, expose what you can and continue to help your patients address all their issues.

To the therapists who currently work independently:

I hope more people can step up and let the world know that you do not buy into woke ideology. This is not about political affiliation. Lets be real, you are a therapist, you aren’t giving your clients a lecture on how you feel about tax policy. This is about being a solid therapist that helps individuals and families gain insight, make good choices, increase empowerment, face difficult truths, break dysfunctional patterns, etc. If you are an ethical therapist, political affiliation shouldn’t matter, and before 2016, it rarely did.

Here’s the thing: If you aren’t captured by ideology, people are DESPERATE to find you! I get messages daily asking for a like-minded therapist. Many people who need support go without because they don’t trust mental health professionals, and for good reason. But I’m asking for people to step out and show themselves so the world can see there is quality mental health. We need you!

How can you connect with patients and other therapists who also question prevailing narratives?

If you are conservative, independent or just not captured, I recommend putting yourself on this directory: conservativetherapist.com and/or www.conservativecounselors.com. You can also join Open Therapy Institute, Association For Mental Health Professionals and Critical Therapy Antidote, which includes Solid Ground Peer Support, an online support group for therapists who question certain mainstream therapy practices. You can find recent livestream conversations here. My most recent appearance below.

You can put some “signals” onto your website and therapy profiles...

Statements you can write on your website without using labels:

I don’t assume things about people based on immutable characteristics.

I respect men’s and women’s issues equally.

I know men and women are different.

I believe in teaching children to love and accept their bodies how they are and helping them work through uncomfortable feelings they experiences as they grow up.

I believe in empowering my clients and helping them find agency in counseling. You have the power to make positive changes in your life.

I welcome clients who would like to integrate their faith.

I do not judge people on personal medical choices.

I respect the cultural values of my clients and their families.

I will compassionately work closely with you to push you to be the best person you can be.

I will treat you as a whole person. I will explore underlying and complex issues you face as an individual. I will assess and treat you as an indivdual and not part of a group or statistic.

I believe in working collaboratively with parents and helping families build stronger connections.

I don’t believe in keeping important secrets from parents about their children and am always mindful about inserting myself an any family dynamic.

Truth and reality is not subjective in my office. (What else? Add your own)

As you are well-aware, people are suffering because our culture is embracing unhealthy ideas. The most vulnerable will pay the heaviest price. I believe it is our ethical duty as mental health workers to do what we can to stop our profession from becoming more damaging to the population. Even if it is the better choice to stay underground for now, I encourage you to find ways to quietly help slow down the radicalization of our profession.

For those in private practice who agree, I cannot emphasize this enough: people need you and they are actively searching for help. Make sure they can find you.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. more links on linktree.