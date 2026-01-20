I’m often asked for referrals or for networks of therapists who haven’t completely lost their minds. I’m not going to lie, they aren’t easy to find, and that is why I encourage people to try other things before they jump right in with a therapist. However, I know that there is a real need for skilled therapists that can help people going through difficult times. I also know there are other sensible therapists looking for peer support. These are four organizations I’ve engaged with who you may be able to find a referral in your area, or have networks likeminded therapists can join.

Critical Therapy Antidote. -CTA (based in UK) Critical Therapy Antidote is a limited company registered in the UK. Its day to day operations are managed by a team of three clinicians, and two senior therapy professionals provide oversight as members of the Advisory Board. CTA’s management has an international scope and is representative of a range of therapeutic modalities and psychological professions.

Their website is full of great articles and resources. https://criticaltherapyantidote.org/

They are also the authors of the book, Cynical Therapies: Perspectives on the Antitherapeutic Nature of Critical Social Justice.

CTA also runs a podcast.

Open Therapy Institute -OTI (based in NYC) The Open Therapy Institute (OTI) is at the forefront of a burgeoning area of mental health care, developing innovative, evidence-based tools to help people, support professionals, and address social issues. Top scholars, researchers, and clinicians are applying a wide range of theoretical models to understand current challenges and disseminate this knowledge throughout the field and to the general public. When people make connections to others and get support, they’re more likely to speak up. This can improve dialogue, understanding, and viewpoint diversity, as well as mental health. These positive changes can then ripple throughout the larger society. Whether you’re a mental health professional, a patient, the leader of an organization, or just a citizen looking for openness and dialogue, OTI is developing solutions to help make things better.

OTI offers a therapist directory, trainings for therapists, a membership, a podcast, and it is building a comprehensive academic journal. (I am currently working on an entry)

Association for Mental Health Professionals -AMHP (based in Texas) Long Term mission...to awaken mental health therapists to the threat our profession is facing & coordinate the appropriate response; to provide the resources needed to promote the wholistic approach, protect the profession and launch the next generation Daily Mission...to awaken mental health therapists to the threat our profession is facing & coordinate the appropriate response; to provide the resources needed to promote the wholistic approach, protect the profession and launch the next generation.

AMHP offers a yearly conference for mental health professionals with talks from wholistic healers and professionals who work outside the mainstream. It also has a podcast, and continuing education credits for members.

Conservative Counselors directory. (founder is based in California) A Community Built on Shared Beliefs Navigating the world of mental health can be challenging, especially when you feel your values aren’t fully understood. That’s where we come in. Our directory is more than just a directory; it’s a community where your traditional values are not just acknowledged but embraced.

Conservative Counselors.com offers a directory for potential patients to search and a platform for counselors with conservative values to market their practice. It also has regular blog posts on its website.

It is true that most mental health therapists subscribe to harmful left-wing ideology, but not everyone. There are other thoughtful people out there that can work with effectively patients with a variety different worldviews.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. In 2021, Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and question ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her youtube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.