This is one for the likeminded therapists who have excellent clinical skills, but don’t believe they are suited for treating patients with gender issues.

Recently, in a private chat group of conservative therapists, one member asked the group for advice about a non-binary identified teenager. Several people advised to refer the patient. I rushed to tell the original poster not to pass their patient on to someone else, because she would be sending them to the wolves.

Who is believed to be a “gender expert” nowadays anyway? Most of the time, the so-called “expert” is simply someone who believes a self-identity should be affirmed with little or no questions asked and then rushed into a regimen of cross-sex hormones and surgeries. They sound educated because they are well- versed in the trans cult language. However, a “gender expert” will abandon clinical discretion and play out one of the biggest blind spots in the history of psychology—gender affirmation.

How do I know this? Because every single mental health association and institution continues to double down on the affirmation-only treatment protocol for those patients who affiliate with the “trans community”. Therapists and the associations that lead them have taken the trans issue on (falsely) as the next civil right issue, and their savior complexes have kept them sitting high on that hill. Meanwhile, every single person taking cross-sex hormones for any significant length of time, regretful or not, is suffering from one or more health complication, but much is still unknown. It’s wild to me how ignorant these so-called experts are of the harmful effects —not side effects— of testosterone and estrogen when given to men and women in high doses to “affirm” their false gender identities.

In addition, the mounding cases of regret and psychological harm associated with that betrayal continues to be ignored or downplayed. They are still claiming the made-up 1% figure. How many people need to be harmed for detransitioners to matter to them? Just one is enough to me.

So what is a real gender expert? It is someone like you, who has solid clinical skills and understands that affirmation is not therapy. You know how to do a thorough assessment and work with young people holistically. You understand basic developmental theories and how adolescents tick. You recognize that family involvement is important and understand that there are many modern external influences on teens that may lead them to believe they are transgender, and there is no subset of the population who was mysteriously “born in wrong body”. Even if you consider this unfounded belief system, you still understand that cross-sex hormones and surgeries are harmful and should be avoided at all costs. Plus, you know that a whole lot of people are making a ton of $ off of these vulnerable kids. You also know that there has been a longstanding coordinated smear campaign placed on those who dare to say any of this out loud, including prestigious leaders in the medical and mental health fields, so there is a false consensus on this topic.

So therapists, I know it seems overwhelming, but if you are a counselor for young people in the year 2026, and you have an ethical bone in your body, please don’t be afraid. Please don’t pass the “trans hot potato”. You can work with these kids. If you have the skills to be a good clinician, you can handle these cases. Plus, after the Chiles v. Salazar decision, the law is on your side.

Resources to help you sift through the noise:

My book for parents, A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families (available on Amazon), gives you the basics, some strategies, and even some ideas on how to respond to a trans-identified teen. Many likeminded therapists have found it to be helpful.

My children’s book, Froggy Girl, is also a great tool to help young patients learn that there are consequences when you pretend to be something you aren’t.

I’ve put together two online CEU classes for working with trans-identified patients and their families: both youth and adults. Available here.

My recent essay for Genspect spells out how a trans identity is an expression of an underlying symptom, or unmet need, which can give you a clear theoretical framework.

This essay breaks down the suicide myth, which our profession weaponizes against anyone who believes in material reality.

I know so many families who feel like Princess Leia in Star Wars. Please believe in yourself and apply the skills you already have in order to help these kids and their families.

To book a consultation with me, visit my website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with 25 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. More links on linktree.