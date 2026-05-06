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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
5d

Therapists are under attack as well. We're not allowed to diagnose Delusional Disorder (F22, somatic type), for fear of retaliation from the professional associations - which of course influence the licensing boards - so it's all kinds of inverted.

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Sweet Caroline's avatar
Sweet Caroline
3dEdited

This is so deflating that Netflix is putting something like this out. Really, really bad. Especially if it’s misleading and deceptive.

They are helping to further indoctrinate society.

I wish more dads would speak out LOUDLY and boldly to protect their children. I suspect they have liberal wives who will not let them or that all of this is too much and they just want it to go away.

Thank you for bringing it to our attention.

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