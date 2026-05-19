Less than a week after California once again allowed male athlete AB Hernandez to dominate girls track and field competitions, headlines suddenly shifted the public’s sympathy toward him. The Yahoo Sports article, “Trans Athlete AB Hernandez Forced to Share First Place With Cisgender Girls,” is a perfect example of narcissistic reversal.

The framing is remarkable. A biological male wins girls events by significant margins, takes podium spots, breaks female competitive expectations, and pushes girls out of opportunities they rightfully earned, yet the article portrays him as the victim. Readers are told he was “forced” to share medals with girls who “couldn’t match his performance.”

Think about the absurdity of this. The girls are expected to pretend that a male body possesses no athletic advantage over them. They are expected to deny biological reality while watching years of training, scholarships, placements, records, and recognition disappear. Then, after all of that, the media asks the public to feel sorry for the boy.

This is psychological manipulation through inversion. The actual victims are reframed as aggressors, while the person benefiting from the unfairness is elevated as courageous and oppressed.

The article repeatedly emphasizes Hernandez’s feelings, the protests around him, and the supposed cruelty of those objecting. Meanwhile, the girls who lost placements receive almost no emotional consideration whatsoever. Their humiliation is treated as incidental collateral damage in the service of affirming one boy’s identity.

Even the language is manipulative. Hernandez is described as having “jumped higher than any other girl.” But he is not a girl. The article simply demands the audience accept the premise without question. Once that linguistic concession is made, reality itself becomes distorted. The obvious physical advantages associated with male puberty suddenly become taboo to acknowledge.

This is why the issue enrages so many normal people. It is not merely about sports. It is about coercion. Everyone around these situations is pressured to participate in a collective social fiction. Girls must suppress their instincts, silence objections, and publicly celebrate their own displacement. Coaches, parents, journalists, and officials are all expected to perform the same ritual of denial.

And when girls object, they are portrayed as hateful. When parents object, they are framed as extremists. When anyone points out the obvious unfairness, the conversation instantly pivots back to the emotional suffering of the male athlete.

That is the narcissistic reversal at the center of this movement.

The person demanding special treatment becomes the victim. The people being harmed become the oppressors.

California’s response exposes the contradiction even further. The California Interscholastic Federation created special “co winner” rules specifically because officials know the competition is unfair. If there were truly no male advantage, there would be no need for backup medals, duplicate podium spots, or adjusted qualification rules. These policies are an open admission that girls are being displaced.

Yet instead of restoring fairness, officials attempt to preserve the illusion while cushioning public backlash.

The saddest part is that young girls are being taught an incredibly destructive lesson: your boundaries, achievements, and opportunities matter less than validating someone else’s identity. Even reality itself must bend if a powerful enough ideological movement demands it.

Sports exist precisely because sex differences are real. Separate women’s categories were created to protect female athletes from male physical advantages. Destroying those boundaries while pretending fairness still exists requires constant emotional blackmail, manipulative language, and media narratives like this one.

The public is finally starting to notice.

I made this video in reaction to an interview with AB Hernandez a few weeks ago.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. In 2021, Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and question ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her youtube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.