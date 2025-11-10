The following is a supplemental handout in my new two-credit training for therapists entitled, “Supporting Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion and Communication”, available on www.lisamustard.com.

What purpose can a trans identity serve? Almost always, a person who takes on a trans identity is using it for a purpose. It is being used to fulfill an unmet need, or as a negative coping strategy. Understanding what trans-identified people are seeking can help you connect and communicate with them. There are many trans influences in entertainment, politics, online, in schools and recreational hobbies. However, it’s important to understand why people would be attracted to a trans identity in the first place.

Sense of belonging. Most young people join the “trans community” to feel a part of something bigger than them. They are enticed by attractive messaging, bright colors, flags, symbols, new language, activities, clubs, new friends, praise from peers and adults, and much more. It is common that those who identify as trans felt like an outsider before they were trans. They feel empty and purposeless. They usually have a spiritual void. The trans community has a religious nature to it, which can fill that void. Photo by Nik on Unsplash

Structure. Autistic people call the social behaviors in the trans culture a form of “masking”. Generally, many people are attracted to the structure, rituals and social scripts being transgender provides. The pronouns, style, and lingo give them a way to act with one another so they don’t feel lost. The rules change, but social media and influential leaders provide the messaging on what to do and how to speak. Those who feel lost socially take comfort in this social structure.

A brand. In this day and age in the social media landscape and beyond. Having a brand is important to young people, including adults. For those who feel lost, a trans identity can provide that for both real life and online. Identity formation is a natural part of adolescence and young adulthood. However, the transgender brand hijacks this natural process.

Avoidance. Commonly, a trans identity is used to avoid rites of passage, and challenges in life. It’s an excuse to avoid getting a job, holding responsibility, or dating. Many young adults who identify as trans can be considered “failure to launch”. This is not a coincidence. They have spent all of their emotional energy on their identity, and focusing on themselves, whether they “pass”, how “affirmed” they are, etc. instead of growing up and maturing into an adult.

A shield or armor. I’ve heard former trans people describe their trans identity as a “spacesuit”. It is a way to shield themselves from feelings of vulnerability. For young women, they may feel stronger and more protected if they are perceived as male. They can want to hide their sexuality or aspects of their bodies that make them feel exploited. This is especially understandable for someone who experienced sexual trauma or uncomfortable unwanted attention from boys and men. Some men have these feelings too. Young people who were exposed to porn or other graphic sexual content before their were developmentally ready may have this urge to hide themselves from unwanted attention. Art by ‘former trans kid”, Chloe Cole

Attention/way to be seen. Many people will admit that they were not noticed at all when they were a normal “cis” person. However, when they announced their trans identity, they got special attention by people in authority positions and peers. If there is a special needs sibling in the family, or a crisis, or other reasons that person didn’t get noticed as much, a trans identity may be a “solution”. This may be a subconscious message to the family that the trans identified person did not get their emotional needs met. Also, the “trans community” seeks out people who need more attention.

A creative outlet. You might notice that the trans person you know happens to be an artistic and creative person. This is not a coincidence. Many people use their gender identity as a form of self-expression, but not in a healthy way. They are using their bodies as a canvas. This can be innocent when we are just talking about hairstyle and clothing. However, once cross sex hormones and surgeries are utilized, gender identities are no longer healthy “art projects”.

Social justice status. There is a concept of “oppression olympics”. People of different identities are ranked by their level of oppression. Transgender people are seen as victims and part of an oppressed class that are fighting for rights. Many white people who have been told that they are oppressors may be motivated to shed their oppressor status. Men and boys are especially led to believe that they are part of a harmful patriarchy, so it’s natural they may want to reject themselves as boys and men. Photo by Gabriel Dalton on Unsplash

A pass into private spaces. Let’s not pretend that people won’t take the opportunity to enter private spaces that they wouldn’t ordinarily have access to, like locker rooms and bathrooms. Many awkward boys may just like the idea of being close to girls in this way. Even some girls enjoy this benefit.

Power. It is natural for a person who feels powerless in their life to be attracted to a way to control people in their lives. Pronouns, new names, and etiquette are being enforced. If they aren’t used as demanded, the trans person has the power to label others as transphobic. This is an incredible form of power. Plus, parents are undermined by teachers, counselors and doctors. If a person with gender issues is floundering, they need to listen to the people who have their best interest at heart, however the power of a trans identity often trumps truth and healthy life choices. A meme demonstrating how a trans identity can be used to wield power

Differentiation. The ago-old adolescent rebellion behavior from parents is being is now channelled through trans identities. Adolescents tend to seek their own identities, separate from their parents and now doctors are medicalizing teen rebellions.

Self-inflicted pain/masochism. For so many people, a transgender identity is a manifestation of self-hatred and self-harm. When a person is given hormones and surgeries, then it is medically assisted self-harm. Trans procedures becomes a socially acceptable form of self-inflicted pain. Most testosterone is self-administered through a needle and cosmetic surgeries are obviously very painful. Simply the act of rejecting their name and sexed body is a form of self-hatred and self-harm. A Pride poster featuring a girl with intense self-harm scars and prominent double mastectomy scars