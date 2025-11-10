Pamela’s Newsletter

User's avatar
EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
3d

Oh yes, thank you for continuing this conversation of reasons or purposes of declaring a trans identity and undergoing surgeries/taking drugs to modify the body. I suspect most kids have mulitple reasons/purposes and were simply affirmed without question.

I wrote a related essay to your exploration entitled a Deeper Look at the Reasons for Declaring a New Gender Identity. https://thetranstrain.substack.com/p/a-deeper-look-at-reasons-for-declaring

I hope people will begin much needed conversations around new identities so that we can actually help rather than simply usher kids into clinics who are only interested in prescribing drugs immediately and discussing invasive and irreversible surgical procedures.

Thank you again for this article.

2 replies by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger and others
Frogmom's avatar
Frogmom
3d

This is a thorough list of the many reasons a teen or young adult may seek a trans identity. I can see that many would overlap. It's difficult as a parent, even when we can see so clearly what the identification is trying to communicate, to find ways to fill those needs in other ways.

1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
