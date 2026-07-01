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Lost in an Angry World's avatar
Lost in an Angry World
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I am also perplexed by the wilful naivete of many professionals (mental health and educational) that allows them to uncritically accept teenagers claims in this area. When you pointed out that young people claim things for "clout and special treatment", a breathed a sigh of relief. I'm not the only person who knows that this phenomenon is real. Teenagers, especially girls, are horribly susceptible to wanting attention, any attention, and thus, all their claims need to be examined critically. Gently, but still critically. And the fact that teenagers do not have a fully developed prefrontal cortex is a developmental reality so many in the TQIA+ camp want to ignore completely. Thank you for being my reality anchor!

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