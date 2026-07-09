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Michael Cole's avatar
Michael Cole
13h

When I was an undergrad, I had a wonderful professor who taught Chaucer in the original Middle English. Later we were colleagues since I ended up professing math and physics at the same university. He told me that, during an English department meeting, he mentioned to his colleagues that he used to recite Canterbury Tales to his son and daughters when they were toddlers. The kids got a kick out of Chaucer’s stories. His colleagues vilified, excoriated, and vituperated him for doing that. They opined that it is terrible child abuse to recite such awful politically incorrect content to children.

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Rachel Hannam's avatar
Rachel Hannam
19h

Great list 🙏

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