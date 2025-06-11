If you haven’t been following social media since this weekend, here is a quick synopsis: The olympic gymnast, Simone Biles called out All-American swimmer, Riley Gaines for standing up for girls and women in sports. She called Riley “truly sick” and said she “…should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports!!”

When Riley stood her ground and said, “This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s spaces with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest.” Simone went on to body shame Riley by saying she is a man’s size. This statement was the more ironic part of the exchange because it demonstrates that Simone knows that men tend to be bigger and stronger. What adds to Simone’s humiliation is she was the poster child of an anti-body shaming campaign.

In addition, in Simone Biles’s initial statement, she naively called for a third category, a compromise that many people would agree on, except the trans right activists refuse. They deny that solution and go so far to say how “oppressive” that is because it’s a form of “segregation”. They don’t want their own category, they want to infiltrate the women’s category.

So in Simone’s attempt to appear virtuous with her belief that she was standing up for the “marginalized”, she managed to anger everyone in the process. It seems her political worldview has never been challenged before and this was not the reaction she was expecting.

Since she posted, social media has exploded with commentary from people who are disappointed that Simone doesn’t stand up for girls, like Riley Gaines does.

Meanwhile, Simone’s supporters couldn’t coherently back her ideas, so they decided to put down Riley Gaines’s athletic achievement instead. Riley finished 5th in the nation and tied with male Will/Lea Thomas. She was then forced to share the trophy with him. Simone’s supporters posted photos with her multiple gold medals around her neck and painted the all American swimmer, Riley Gaines as a sore loser. They did this in lockstep, which makes it appear that they were intentionally ignoring the importance of Riley’s advocacy for women’s sports. This is about how Riley Gaines stood up for what is fair, despite heavy pressure to stay silent as so many other fearful women do, not what place she finished. Simone’s supporters looked even stupider as they pretended to be the people who care about the underdog while posting photos of a decorated Olympian who body shamed another woman unprovoked.

The icing on the cake happened yesterday when Simone bent the knee and issued a weak apology to Riley Gaines. In her apology, she tried to appease all of her critics and only managed to anger them more. Her statement is a bit of a word salad calling for equity and inclusion. Anyone who understands these terms knows that you can’t win gold medals fairly with the utopian ideas of equity and inclusion. Plus, girls can’t be safe with predatory men in their locker rooms. Meanwhile, the trans activists are spewing more venom at the former gymnastics darling in reaction to her apology to Riley Gaines.

The public reaction to Simone Biles’s comments and her apology show the rest of us that truth, fairness and safety prevails. Simone has learned that this isn’t 2021 anymore and people aren’t afraid to stand up to ideas that they know are wrong and harmful. She has also learned that radical leftists will discard her once she is no longer useful to their agendas.

I want to personally thank Simone Biles for showing the public that overwhelmingly, people do not support men in women’s spaces. The reaction to her comments also demonstrate that those who do believe in trans inclusivity are irrational and dishonest. The public can see through the empty virtue signaling and recognize hypocrisy, and they are no longer afraid to say so. People are tired of being told to shut up and sit down and they no longer will. Sanity is back.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, a tool book for parents who do not want to affirm a false gender identity.

Therapists: earn three professional CEU’s while learning the truth about the gender industry here.

Coming July 15, 2025, A cute rhyming children’s book about self-acceptance: Froggy Girl.