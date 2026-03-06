Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel Vanderburg's avatar
Samuel Vanderburg
7d

Thank you for standing for and doing the right thing. There is another principle at work - you reap what you sow - which will bring a horrible harvest I fear. God help us!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture