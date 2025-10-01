(I was originally assigned to write this for another publication, but it didn’t run, so I’m releasing it here)

Writer and race baiter extraordinaire, Ta-Nehisi Coates is gaining attention this week as a liar and manipulator in his recent appearance on The Ezra Klein Show, aired on September 29, 2025. A clip of him saying that Charlie Kirk is a hatemonger is going viral because he is rightfully being called out as the true hatemonger.

In the podcast interview with Klein, Coats is doubling down on the sentiment of his September 16th, 2025 Vanity Fair article, which is packed full of lies about Charlie Kirk. It is entitled "Charlie Kirk, Redeemed: A Political Class Finds Its Lost Cause," claims that "By ignoring the rhetoric and actions of Turning Point USA founder, pundits and politicians are sanitizing his legacy."

Ezra Klein seems to be questioning some of the tactics of his political party. In the opening of his interview with Coates, Klein reflected on why the Democrats lost the last election so badly and cited Hilary Clinton when she called Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables”. Klein asked Coats if he agreed with Clinton’s statement and with a nod, Coats stated, “That’s probably not how I would say it, but that’s things I would say”. Coats agreed with Hilary Clinton; that if you voted for Trump, you are racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and xenophobic, a very divisive belief. Coats tried to appear compassionate by declaring how horrific Charlie Kirk’s public assassination was, but rationalized the murder by saying that Kirk ran an organization that was a “haven of hatred”, without any valid examples. Coats successfully dehumanized more than half the country in that moment.

Coates has made a long career out of sowing anger, fear, and hate. His writing is full of pessimism and accusations of white people being racist. He lives in an alternate time and place where black people are still being lynched and he claims, “In America, it is traditional to destroy the black body—it is heritage.” This quote is from his bestseller novel, Between the World and Me, a book about what he describes as systemic racism in America, but not realizing that it is really about the negative consequences of Democrat policies in Baltimore.

Coates’ Vanity Fair article described Charlie Kirk's beliefs as "some of the most disreputable and harmful beliefs that this country has ever known." Yet, Kirk's views are similar to those of more than half of Americans, and many more worldwide. This statement alone is enough to fan the flames of hate and division. Since Vanity Fair chose to run such a piece of garbage, I will counter it with the truth.

Coates uses four primary manipulative tactics throughout his comprehensive article of lies:

He generalizes a point Kirk was making about a specific person or incident and applies it to an entire group. He misattributes blame and carries out "guilt by association." He uses a quote out of context. He flat out lies.

Coates begins his article by citing respectful statements about Charlie Kirk's legacy from Democratic leaders, such as Gavin Newsom and his podcast host, New York Times writer Ezra Klein. He then criticizes their comments as he devolves into multi-layered lies about Charlie Kirk in an array of subjects, and I’m not letting him get away with any of it.

Trans

It didn't take long for the piece to characterize Charlie Kirk's ideas on trans as "bigotry." First, Coates declared that Charlie Kirk called members of the LGBTQ+ community freaks—without context. Kirk was referring specifically to a non-binary Biden admin official who stole women's luggage from airports and influencer Dylan Mulvany, who gained fame after he swapped out making cute safari animal TicTocs and embarked on documenting his trans journey in his “Days of Girlhood” before he advised the Biden White House to encourage parents to trans their kids. These are people who were intentionally breaking norms in a deafening and obnoxious way, and when Charlie Kirk honestly described them as they are, he was labeled a bigot.

Coates quotes Kirk saying that Kamala Harris wanted to kidnap your child via the trans agenda, implying this is something Kamala would never endorse, when in fact, Kirk was right. Harris and the Biden Administration supported the Trevor Project, an organization that has unmonitored private chat rooms that combine vulnerable children with young adults ages 13-24. The site has an easy escape button for children to hide their activity from parents and it is easy to bypass age verifications. There have been several undercover investigations to find predators on The Trevor Project website.

Fatherhood

Coates’ article didn't stop there. It went on to attack Charlie Kirk's protective fatherly instincts, the true masculinity that the left disdains in men. Kirk stood up for Riley Gaines and other female college swimmers when a male swimmer, Will "Lia" Tomas, invaded their locker rooms and took their trophies away. Kirk wanted to see a group of fathers descend from the stands, forming a line in front of Thomas and saying, 'Hey, tough guy, you want to get in the pool? 'Cause you're gonna have to come through us." This was written as a negative by Coates, but the irony is that many people wish this had happened. Charlie Kirk said what other men who haven't been feminized would say. He demonstrated strength and courage, and was admired for it.



American Traditional Values

Coates smears Kirk for simply valuing American traditional life. He values traditional marriage and doesn't want his neighborhood taken over by Islam and Sharia Law. In other words, he wants his children to grow up in a safe, low-crime community that doesn't indoctrinate them with values that don't align with his own. This is a reasonable perspective that many Americans share. When Kirk said it out loud and boldly, he was described by Coates as "a master of folding seemingly discordant bigotries into each other."

Coates claims Kirk's critique of NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, an open socialist, is somehow anti-Muslim. Kirk said that Zohran Mamdani is a "Mohammedan" and that those who would like to see "Mohammedism take over the West" would love to see the city of New York—a "prior Anglo center"— under Muslim leadership. Kirk's opposition to Mamdani is an opposition to socialism and an interest in preserving American culture.

Race

Coates said Kirk had "a distaste for Blacks" because he called out specific negative behavior and individuals who committed crimes. This is not racism; this is just the truth, since everyone knows that black people commit a high proportion of crimes. The left places black criminals on a pedestal and excuses bad behavior, while Charlie Kirk believed in judging people of any race by their character.

Later in Coates’ article, he compares Kirk to slaveowners stating, “More than a century and a half ago, this country ignored the explicit words of men who sought to raise an empire of slavery. It subsequently transformed those men into gallant knights who sought only to preserve their beloved Camelot. There was a fatigue, in certain quarters, with Reconstruction—which is to say, multiracial democracy—and a desire for reunion, to make America great again. Thus, in the late 19th century and much of the 20th, this country’s most storied intellectuals transfigured hate-mongers into heroes and ignored their words—just as, right now, some are ignoring Kirk’s.” As best I can understand Coats’ premise, white people were fatigued with reconstruction, or multi-racial democracy and acted on that to “make America great again”. If Coats could embody any intellectual honesty, he would note that the Democrat party was the group being described, not Kirk.

The “Racist” Border

Coates labeled Kirk a racist for wanting secure borders in our country. This is an idea that a majority of the country agrees with—and a huge part of what propelled Trump back into the White House. Coates quoted Kirk as saying, Haitians were "raping your women and hunting you down at night," without providing the context of what incident and specific people Charlie Kirk was discussing. He was talking about the unfettered Haitian immigrants who terrorized Springfield, Ohio. Charlie's comments weren't about race; they were about specific behavior.

"You can probably imagine where this line of thinking eventually went," Coates writes accusingly, playing on readers' biases and not providing any explanation or quantifiers to his statement.

“Racist”- Guilt by Association

It's not enough to pull Charlie Kirk's quotes without context; Kirk is also guilty by association. The former field director of Turning Point USA, Crystal Clanton, had allegedly privately texted someone that she hated black people. The details of the situation don't matter because to a leftist, the greatest sin is racism, even if you didn't do it, or the person who possibly did was a child. An article from December 2017 describes the story, clearly attempting to take down TPUSA in its infancy, but it was unsuccessful. The guilty woman who was scorned for an alleged racist text message went on to work for Clarence Thomas. It turns out that Crystal Clanton is so "racist" that she chose to work for a black man.

Other TPUSA associates are accused of racism for their comments, but all they did was say more inconvenient truths. In 2021, an advisor for TPUSA, Rip McIntosh, not Charlie Kirk, wrote a newsletter that said black people have "become socially incompatible with other races" and "American Black culture has evolved into an un-fixable and crime-ridden mess.” It's simply a fact that more black people commit crimes. The newsletter also denies systemic racism in the USA, something that black senior fellow of Stanford University's Hoover Institution, Thomas Sowell, has written a lot about. Sowell thoughtfully explains that there is a difference between discrimination and disparities, but the left conflates the two.

Another guilt-by-association case cited by Coates was that of Meg Miller, a former chapter leader of TPUSA. Miller made a joke using the word n*gger, While her joke was crass, the criticism behind her statement was honest, and of course, if you use the "N-word," it is a Cardinal sin to the left, no matter what. In their world, you can be forgiven for killing babies before you are forgiven for using the “N-word."

“Rudeness”

If Charlie Kirk isn't being charged with being racist, cold, having toxic masculinity, or a liar, he is accused of being rude. Coates needed to make Charlie Kirk appear impolite by highlighting the fact that he called the Washington, D.C., criminals "cockroaches." What is true is that Charlie praised President Trump for bringing the National Guard into Washington, DC to clean up crime, a policy decision that a majority of Americans agree with. The city has been held hostage by criminals who have felt little to no consequences for the terror and chaos they created. They terrorize innocent citizens with no consequences, and Charlie Kirk is demonized for calling them a mean name. Meanwhile, Joe Biden gave that weird speech where he called innocent black children roaches, yet, no one on the left said a thing about that.

Anti-Semitism

Coates accused Kirk of being anti-Jew, despite his staunch support of Israel and the Jewish people. His criticisms of the Israeli government can be compared to his criticisms of US government and everyone knows that Kirk loved America. His support for Israel is a position that isn't always popular on both the right and the left, but Kirk didn't waver. All he did was note that George Soros is one of the largest donors for chaotic left-wing policies. Soros is Jewish and that's enough for Coates to label him anti-semitic.

Gun Rights

The smear campaign of a conservative is not complete without slandering the 2nd amendment. Charlie Kirk believed that a free country is one in which its citizens have the right to bear arms. The Founding Fathers and Charlie Kirk knew that when guns and weapons are confiscated, tyranny happens. Yet, this article, along with countless memes on the internet, characterizes Charlie Kirk as cold and uncaring, who "endorsed hurting people to advance his preferred policy outcomes." It is implied that he deserved such a violent death because he supported gun rights, which is sick and twisted.



NFL

Towards the end of the Vanity Fair piece, Ta-Nehisi Coates expresses his confusion about the perceived mixed message of the NFL, as it called to "end racism" in 2020 and now commemorates Charlie Kirk. It's pretty simple: Charlie Kirk isn't racist. Coates can make up, misattribute, and twist Charlie Kirk's words up in a pretzel to believe that, but at least half of America knows the truth, and we will not back down in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death.

Ta-Nehisi Coates tried to justify the barbaric assassination of Charlie Kirk by stating in his Vanity Fair article that "words are not violence, nor are they powerless." However, Coats will not look in the mirror and recognize that he is the real hatemonger. This is why we need to make sure Kirk's truthful and unmanipulated ideas continue to be amplified and Coates lies and manipulations are exposed.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, a tool book for parents who do not want to affirm a false gender identity.

Therapists: earn three professional CEU’s while learning the truth about the gender industry here.

And you can now purchase Froggy Girl, Pamela’s cute rhyming children’s book about self-acceptance.