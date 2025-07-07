Modeling my new XX-XY t-shirt with my pup

Did you notice my cool patriotic XX-XY Athletics t-shirt in my last post? You can purchase your own with code Pamela20 and get 20% off. Despite the fact that I’ve had a large following on Instagram for several years, this is my first brand affiliation because I believe this company has built something important.

XX-XY has done incredible things to influence the culture. They make clothes for people who know that boys don’t belong in girls sports or locker rooms. They have produced powerful videos, some that have gone viral because they resonate with so many people. The clothes are great quality too.

My favorite ad by XX-XY athletics-REAL GIRLS ROCK

Those who are passionate about this subject know that it’s not just about sports, but it’s about truth, safety, and sanity. These are things we had fairly recently until it became mainstream to blindly accept men who feel like women into women’s sports.

There has been a tremendous effort to silence those who don’t agree, and CEO Jennifer Sey created something important to stand up to that tyranny. I’d like to support that. It’s easy to sit around and feel powerless, it’s much more difficult to take action and build something, like Sey has.

In these last few weeks, there have been so many wins for women, it’s hard to keep track. Over the weekend, UPenn bent the knee and revoked all of William “Lia” Thomas’s swim records and issued apologies to the women on the swim team. The apology was weak, but it was a concession nonetheless.

However, there is still much work to be done because too many people are afraid to say the obvious: that men and women are different. As much as the trans activists want to make us believe this is a “right wing” issue, it is non-partisan and there are large numbers who still remain silent, coming from all political backgrounds. Many people, including those who are featured by XX-XY athletics have stuck their necks out back when it was a lot harder, myself included. Now is the time for the general population to stop putting their heads down and stop pretending it’s not happening. We know the majority agrees that it’s wrong for men to compete in women’s sports and have access to girls’ locker rooms, no matter how these men feel or how many hormones they take.

You don’t need a big social media platform to speak up. You can wear a shirt from XX-XY Athletics that says you believe in saving girls’ sports. I was an athlete. I was the high school track captain, swam in college, did 1/2 Iron-Man triathlons, and trained in martial arts. I wouldn’t be who I am today without sports. Let’s make sure girls today have the same opportunities.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations.

