Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Paul's avatar
Timothy Paul
Feb 20, 2024

A couple passages from scripture to consider here:

Romans 8:7 KJV — Because the carnal mind [is] enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.

Romans 12:2 KJV — And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what [is] that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

Unfortunately for those who don't belong to Christ, "religion" won't fix this but only that "relation". He takes care of those who belong to him.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture