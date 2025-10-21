Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
3d

Excellent post - thank you Pam. As I was reading in the first section I found myself thinking how the use of the term "conversion therapy" for therapists simply doing an ethical therapeutic intervention is quite - "Orwellian." So I had to smile when the YouTube video later in the article used the exact descriptor. The rather tortuous abuse, and misuse of language seems to be a key facet of the promotion of this ideological madness. Though I'm long retired - I find the fact that my profession of social work has been completely captured by this destructive, irrational and unscientific ideology - is - well - "Orwellian!" : /

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture