I am one of millions of people cheering for the safety and wellbeing of children who could be potentially harmed by the medical scandal otherwise known as “Gender Affirming Care”. Nothing about giving puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries to healthy children is heath care. Most of the general population has been bamboozled by the messages of love, acceptance and inclusivity and they don’t realize that they are cheering on child mutilation practices.

When the news broke, I wrote an op-ed for Human Events called Sanity Wins as Supreme Court uphold ban on child sex changes. Enjoy.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, a tool book for parents who do not want to affirm a false gender identity.

