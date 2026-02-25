Last night was a great victory in the fight against gender ideology and for parental rights. Trump acknowledged Michelle and Sage Blair in his State of the Union address on the national stage. These women share a harrowing story that has been kept mostly hidden for five years until now. In 2021, when Sage was just 14, her Virginia school kept her trans identity a secret from her mother and didn’t involve family in the treatment plan, despite a trauma history and current bullying from schoolmates. This system failure led her to run away and be sex trafficked not once, but TWICE because the state of Maryland refused to allow Michelle to see her daughter while she was in custody. Michelle was falsely accused of being abusive, simply for accidentally calling her own daughter the so-called “wrong name”. In addition, Sage’s public lawyer lied to her and told her that her mother didn’t love her because she was trans. Nothing could be further from the truth, but because Sage believed these lies, she felt alone and unloved, and ran away unknowingly into the arms of another online predator and was sex-trafficked for a 2nd time. Eventually Sage was found in Texas and released to her family by Texas authorities. She desisted from her trans identity when she recognized that it was a trauma response. You can read the full-detailed story here.

Since then, Michelle filed an active lawsuit with the Child and Parental Rights Campaign, but for now the case is at a stand still. Also, Republicans have attempted to pass “Sage’s Law” three times. Sage’s law would enforce teachers and schools to include parents in treatment plans around gender identity issues. Although, all three times, the bill was killed. However, with the new found attention on this case from Trump’s remarks, there is revived hope.

I first met Michelle Blair in 2023 at the premiere of Cut: Daughter’s of the West, by Simon Esler, a film that features Sage’s story, and I also make an appearance.

Michelle is one of the warmest and kindest women I’ve ever met. She isn’t politically motivated, she just cares deeply about her daughter. She and Sage deserve justice, and so do all the families who have been harmed by gender lies.

(Read my published op-ed for Human Events on this topic here)

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens.



