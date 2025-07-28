Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Paul's avatar
Timothy Paul
9h

There is a solid reason that mankind was created LAST, but then given dominion over specific elements of creation, but not all of creation. There is an order to be respected.... And consequences for failing to do so.

It really is that simple, and yet our way of life seems to push against the guardrails at every turn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture