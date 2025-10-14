I thought I’d share the webinar I did with Advocates Protecting Children a few weeks ago for families who want to help their adult children who have a trans identity.

I discuss how we should shift emphasis on underlying causes and family issues, rather than putting focus on gender, since gender is typically a symptom of something else. The trans “community” preys on the vulnerable, so I urge for people to think about how they can help their loved one be less vulnerable.

I also discuss how it’s important to apologize, if it’s appropriate. You can acknowledge real hurts that could be contributing factors of the stronghold on trans. In addition, it’s important to find different ways to communicate and connect. In addition, I discuss when you may want to consider limiting financial support, especially if you might be paying for harmful surgeries and hormones, or enabling a “failure to launch” lifestyle.

I make the comparison between a person with a trans identity and person with an addiction. In both circumstances, there are almost always other co-morbidities that need to be addressed. In addition, in both scenarios, you love that person and work hard to reach them, but once they are adults, there is a certain point where you need to somewhat let go and set the stage for when they are ready for change. (see stages of change model)

The end of the video has a rich discussion among the participants who said they got a lot out of the workshop. Every paid participant got a free pdf version of my book, A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families.

I will be doing another virtual webinar with APC on November 8, on how to navigate the holiday season with a trans-identified family member. Follow their X account -@AdvocatesPC- for announcements and links. Check out their website for many more resources including books, articles and other webinars.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents’ Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, a tool book for parents who do not want to affirm a false gender identity.

Therapists: earn three professional CEU’s while learning the truth about the gender industry here.

And you can now purchase Froggy Girl, Pamela’s cute rhyming children’s book about truth and self-acceptance on all major online book retailers.