Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLisa's avatar
MLisa
21h

I voted for the legalization in MD and I am sorry that I did that. The anti-weed story I got came from an attorney who worked in DC FOR the Pharmaceutical Industry...so I thought he was just protecting his wealthy clients.

I honestly thought that this was just like weed from the 70's and was no worse than having a beer or 2 on a Friday night. Now people are driving on the highways like Cheech and Chong Up In Smoke....some doing 25 miles under the speed limit and others driving over 80mph. People smoking weed on their way to work? Lines wrapped around the drive thru dispensary....especially on the eve of holidays. We have a huge problem (!) and I don't think that Genie can be put back in its bottle.

If I can't drink and drive (I don't want to) then others should not be able to smoke/vape weed and drive . If I can't show up to work drunk (again, I don't want to) then employees should not be able to be stoned at work. The problem is that the laws were passed and there were NO RULES in place.

Reply
Share
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
1d

The Truth is that even in the 70's we knew the comparatively weak concentration of THC levels caused psychotic symptoms in a percentage of the users, primarily those genetically predisposed to schizophrenia. We also knew it was and is a gateway drug.

Did it have some medicinal qualities? Perhaps. It could increase appetite in chemo patients.

The concentrations in use today cause lack of appetite, serotonin overdose and abdominal pain and intractable vomiting. It can cause psychotic behavior including violence.

ANYONE that rolled over upon waking to take a shot of alcohol would be considered an alcoholic, but many people cannot start their day without a hit. States where recreational use is legal have stopped drug testing and that could be very dangerous in many jobs. Of course a good percentage of users don't actually work and have found ways to be" disabled" often due to the very side effects of marijuana. Like any addict, it's nearly impossible to convince users their symptoms come from marijuana.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture