Since it it its so difficult for people to find information in mainstream academia and media, I’ve built an online class called “Introduction to Gender Distress”. The course objectives are:

Critique and evaluate prevailing medical and psychological models for treating gender dysphoria in youth, including the gender-affirming approach, by analyzing the ethical, developmental, and long-term implications associated with these interventions.

Assess and differentiate the psychosocial and developmental contributors to gender distress—such as trauma, autism, and family dynamics—by applying knowledge of child and adolescent development to formulate individualized and exploratory therapeutic approaches.

Interpret and appraise the experiences of individuals who detransition by analyzing the emotional, physical, and relational outcomes, and identify and organize alternative clinical and community resources to support patients and families dealing with gender-related distress.

Several decent therapists claim that they don’t understand the issues surrounding kids who identify as transgender. They say they aren’t “experts” and shy away. I’m here to say that if you have good clinical skills, you are qualified. This course will give you the background and facts that you need so you can apply your therapy skills appropriately. If you refer these kids to other providers, you will likely be sending them to people who will fast-track these minors onto hormones and surgeries. I hope other likeminded therapists gain the confidence to treat families impacted by this issue because they need you more than ever.

The course includes a one hour powerpoint presentation which incudes poignant video clips and images, a 55 minute radio interview (with me) on the hidden harms of pronouns on developing children, three handouts, and an article on the scientific myth of the gendered brain. It will give you a great overview of the concepts around the gender issue, resources, and great clinical starters for working with children and families impacted.

The course has been hosted by therapist Lisa Mustard. There are other useful course topics and podcourses available on her website, www.lisamustard.com. (Podcourses are podcasts you can get professional credits for).

Lisa has interviewed me on her podcast twice. To listen to our latest interview, click here.

I wrote this course because to fight the “woke”, we need to build new things, and infiltrate the world with truth. That’s how we get our kids back to reality and achieve true mental health. I hope this course gives other ethical mental heath professionals the information and confidence to take action, rather than shy away from a topic that has been intentionally polarizing. We need to own the harm our profession has done and continues to do. I am just one person, you are just one person, but there are countless more who agree that lying to kids and medicalizing them for gender distress is not ethical. Let’s take responsibility. Together.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. She has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families. (available on Amazon).

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health.

New! A 3 credit CEU course on gender distress and critiques of the gender affirming care model.

Coming Spring of 2025, A cute rhyming children’s book about self-acceptance: Froggy Girl.