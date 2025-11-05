It’s that time of year again. For some people, holiday season is a time of festivity and happiness. For others, it can bring about grief and family conflict.

When there is a trans-identified person in the family, there are unique struggles. Families who struggle with this unique topic have much love and compassion, but also cope with tension and fear. Loving parents who still believe in truth and reality don’t know what to do or what to say to their loved one who still believes they have a trans identity. Parents are often “walking on eggshells”, but get walked on in the process.

I will be leading a live virtual presentation and discussion about the unique challenges of the holiday season on Saturday, November 8, 2025 1:00 EST with Advocates for Protecting Children. Everyone who registers in advance gets a free pdf copy of my book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families”, which includes clear and practical approaches for communication with a trans-identified young person. Register for the workshop here.

Register for Bridging the Divide: Discussing Gender Ideology with Loved Ones Over the Holidays before Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and recognize the ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her youtube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Michael Berry Show, Tony Kinnett show, and more. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. Therapists can earn three CEU’s and learn about gender without affirmation via www.lisamustard.com.