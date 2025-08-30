On August 27, 2025, another tragedy has struck and children have lost their lives to a school shooter. Emotions are high and media has lots to say, yet every time this happens, important information is ignored or downplayed and political agendas become the focus. There is so much we don’t know about what happened in Minneapolis. However, mainstream media wants to focus on gun control and the fact that the shooter is a white male. Interestingly, they are ignoring his transgender status, despite that fact that it has been confirmed that the shooter officially changed his name five years ago from Robert to Robin Westman. In fact, Occupy Democrats have “misgendered” him and labeled him “a right wing, white nationalist”. It is also noteworthy that they omitted his anti-Jew messages, which have more commonly been coming from the left. They also ignored the fact that he wrote “kill Trump”, which is not something most right-wingers say.

I watched Westman’s video on Andy Ngo’s Substack, and this was a deeply disturbed man. I can’t begin to diagnose him from an 11-minute video. However, it is dark and unsettling. I got an opportunity to speak about it on the Fox primetime show.

I also wrote an op-ed for Human Events where I point out that “Gender Affirming Care” is supposed to save lives, but this shooting proves the opposite. After Robert “Robin” Westman injured 17 people and killed 2, he shot himself. He also expressed regret and wished he wasn’t “brainwashed”. There is a saying within the Trans community, “Death Before Detransition. Westman chose death. Affirmative care didn’t save his life.

You can read my article on Human Events here.

Finally, I spoke with Tomi Lahren about the recent shooting and the growing problems with child mental health here. We discussed how gender ideology is harmful, trans regret, how children are over diagnosed and given too many labels, how victim mentality is reinforced, and many other topics. You can see the full interview here. (Taped on August 28, aired on August 29th 2025)

Something I did not get to discuss in these interviews, but I believe is an important component is marijuana use and its contribution to psychosis. Westman worked at a marijuana dispensary. I do not think this detail should be ignored.

Marijuana use is heavily normalized, but it is not benign. I’ve seen too many lives destroyed by it up close and personal and there is data that backs up my observations. I’m talking about serious psychosis. I discussed it with Ryan Rogers, author of The Woke Mind, and he put together this very informative video on the subject.

There is so much we still don’t know and more information about the case is unfolding.

I hope one day people will wake up and recognize that more gender affirmation, the legalization of psychoactive drugs, reinforcement of victim mentality, anti-Trump rhetoric, calling for the genocide of Jews, and all of these other radical ideas that are put on repeat do have consequences.

