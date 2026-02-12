My live appearance on Newsmax with Soren Aldaco

While mainstream media and Canadian media have doubled down on portraying the latest school shooter as either a woman, a “gun-person”, or a “woman in a dress”, Newsmax correctly identified him as a male with a transgender identity. Newsmax also acknowledged that mental illness was a significant factor and should not be ignored. Their segment highlighted several mass shootings involving transgender-identified shooters and invited Soren and me to comment.

I noted that these shooters are deeply disturbed individuals and affirming them as “trans” is like pouring gasoline on an open fire. Not only do they live in an alternate reality, they are taught to have a victim complex. Trans kids are falsely led to believe that they are under a genocide, which only reinforces their violence.

Soren Aldaco, a woman with an active lawsuit in Texas for being wrongfully given testosterone and a double mastectomy in the name of “Gender Affirming Care”, highlighted how social media plays such a major role in driving this trans trend.

Also in the segment, we talked about our experience at the American Academy of Pediatrics conference in 2024. Soren and I both attended and manned a table to discuss the harms of gender medicine with the doctors. We had meaningful conversations, but we were kicked out on the third day without explanation. Our crime? Telling the truth. Watch as the security guard struggles to explain the rule we violated (I’ll give you a hint, we didn’t break any).

As much as the CBC tries to obscure the shooter’s trans identity, the truth still shows it’s ugly head. The fact that he was a mentally disturbed male is a critical detail that must be addressed, especially in a case that ended in deadly violence. Tragically, the students of Tumbler Ridge and the shooter’s family are the ones who paid the ultimate price with their lives.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress

and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more.