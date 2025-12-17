Paradox institute is a non-profit committed to producing fact-based media, especially around the issues of sex and gender. It has been around for a few years, but has recently gained official 501-c3 status. They produce videos, books, pamphlets, articles, a podcast and more. I plan to work with Paradox as it expands.

My interviewer, Cynthia Breheny, is the co-founder and president of Paradox. I’ve had the honor and privilege of working on some projects with her already and I’ve spent time with her adorable little daughter, who is now in her wonderful twos. Cynthia’s daughter was the first child to give my children’s book, Froggy Girl, a rave review!

In this interview, we discussed how trans ideology is actually very regressive because it takes people who don’t fit into gender stereotypes and then tells them that they must be trans. I’m a Gen-Xer and was raised on “Free to be You and Me”, which was an inspiration for my children’s book, Froggy Girl. My favorite sketch was this puppet skit with these two babies, voiced by Mel Brooks and Marlo Thomas. They were newborns in a nursery trying to figure out if they were boys or girls. Mel Brook’s character was convinced he was a girl because he wanted to be a cocktail waitress when he grows up and Marlo Thomas said she wanted to be a fireman. They were confused and went back and forth trying to figure it out until the nurse came and changed their diapers. When they see whats under their diapers, they quickly learned he is a boy and she is a girl. That was a very liberal skit for it’s time a because it challenged sex stereotypes, but still firmly believed in objective reality.

I also shared my insights on how family systems theory could be connected to transgender ideology because in many cases, it is the family dynamics that has created a vulnerability for a trans identity to take hold. I don’t see trans as a trapped “gender soul”. Rather, I recognize it as a symptom of an underlying problem. (See my article on the many purposes a trans identity). Family systems theory, as it sounds, is a way of looking at families as a system. Often if there is a child with a problem, like substance abuse or other behavioral issues, we look at how the family may be a part of the dynamic. Instead of looking at the troubled person with an individual manifestation, a therapist might believe them to be the “identified patient” and could be reacting to a struggling family system. This is obviously just a theoretical perspective that shouldn’t always be applied, but it may help conceptualize some cases.

We also talked about the link between anime and trans-identified people. We can see that there is clearly a strong correlation and it has been reported by major outlets, like NPR. But why? Cynthia and I hashed that out a bit. We know that autistic people tend to gravitate towards a trans identity in higher numbers and autistic people like anime. Cynthia explained to me one reason is because anime has more exaggerated emotional expressions, so autistic people can understand emotions easier. We both acknowledged the highly sexualized nature of anime and how it dances with pornography. My friend Soren Aldaco explains it well here in this clip:

Finally, we talked about the damage therapists can do and I warned parents to be vigilant. Plus, we must recognize therapy may not be the best solution. In fact, many therapists have done serious damage to families struggling with the trans issue (and beyond). I also did some investigative reporting earlier this year for The Post Millennial and uncovered a group of therapists who taught a radical online course claiming all Trump voters to be racist, white supremacist cult members. My article and video clips from the course went very viral on X because it was so shocking. (Three million views!) Unfortunately, these people still practice in the open and believe that they help people.

I hope you enjoy our conversation and pass it on to anyone you think may benefit.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. In 2021, Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and question ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com. She has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total) She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her youtube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.