I just got back from a great weekend in Washington DC for a podcast and some sightseeing. I was a guest on The Daily Signal’s Problematic Women show and stayed in town for the weekend for Washington DC tourist activities. It was a major bonus that Donald Trump recently sent in the National Guard and everything was much safer and calmer for my visit.

The format of the show is similar to The View, but much calmer, smarter (and prettier). We talked about hot topics of the day and the ladies ended the show with some positive personal news.

We discussed several topics including the recent school shooter, and I gave my thoughts on it. I stated that the tragedy is the fact that this very disturbed young man did not get the treatment he needed, rather, his trans identity was reinforced and his marijuana use was normalized. In addition, he was far from normal, and if people weren’t always trained to accept anything and everything, perhaps he wouldn’t have been able to commit such a horrific violent act in such a pre-meditated way.

We also talked about the crazy three-credit therapy class I took and reported on, which proposed that if you voted for Trump, you are in a racist cult that wants to “bring our country back to a white majority and white power”.

The ladies also discussed the clear double standard when it came to the insane reaction to the three day disappearance of Trump, and the complete denial of anything wrong when Biden didn’t show his face in public for weeks.

The ladies gave me great praise for my books and the work I’ve done to fight the radical leftist culture. Morgonn Blaire McMichael Brown said about Froggy Girl, “...books like this are so necessary to infiltrate that [the belief that children are born in the wrong body], because a liberal could read it and slowly introduce these concepts of normalcy and you are born in the right body…” Thanks Morgonn!

We celebrated too. Morgonn Blaire McMichael Brown just got married and her photos were beautiful. Plus, Elise McCue is celebrating five years since discovering thyroid cancer and is now cancer free. We may all be “problematic”, but we are positive and live in a mindset full of gratitude. You can see the full interview on YouTube here:

The Daily Signal did a small write-up on the show here.

After the interview, I spent the weekend as a tourist around Washington DC with my husband. There was some rain, but mostly, the weather was beautiful. We rode the hop on/off bus for tourists, went to the Washington monument, the Lincoln Memorial, The National Gallery of Art, we saw live music at an Irish Pub, and walked around the neighborhoods to see the very stupid signs leftists post around the city. Here are some highlights:

Seeing the sights in DC, while noticing the craziness. The National Guard was everywhere!

I’m on an adventure and am so grateful I’m now healthy enough to enjoy it again.

