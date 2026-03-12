Photo from the 2023 Detrans Awareness Day event in Sacramento, CA

Maria Keffler, of Advocates Protecting Children, asked me to contribute to her upcoming book, “Is it Time to Detransition?”. It’s a book specifically for people who are realizing that a gender transition may no longer be working for them. It gives tools for the mental, physical and spiritual challenges around detransitioning. This book is still in production with no publish date yet, but look for it on the Advocates Protecting Children website in the future. As more and more people realize that there were fooled to believe that they were born in the wrong body, this resource will be vital.

This was my prompt:

Imagine that a young person is sitting across from you in your office. He/she tells you:

“I thought I was transgender for a long time, but I think I may have been mistaken. I don’t know what to do now. How do I begin to walk this back?”

Given your area of expertise (counseling, endocrinology, cosmetic surgery, family dynamics, etc.) what would you tell this person?

My response:

“You had to eat a really large slice of humble pie to admit that you may have some regrets about your transition. Kudos to you because just admitting that to yourself isn’t easy. That takes guts. Your head is probably spinning trying to figure out which way is up and which way is down. That feeling won’t last, but you are in it right now, so be patient. You aren’t really detransitioning, you are deprogramming. As you think about it more, you may start to realize that you have been betrayed by several people who you thought were trustworthy, including your doctors, therapists, and friends. That is a lousy feeling. However, you will find new people who you can be yourself with, as trans or not as trans. The people who have stuck by you, even when they didn’t agree with your worldview, are the ones who are most trustworthy. Resources are out there, so I hope you find support and don’t try to go through this alone. You may find new contacts on social media but beware of living online too much again. Other people have faced regret and came out on the other side feeling much more secure and stable than they ever felt, so it’s possible. You may have a lot to grieve, but all is not lost. Try not to blame yourself. I believe that you will learn that you are stronger than you think.”

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.