I know not everyone is going to agree with me here, as some feel more uncomfortable with this than others. However, if you are one who felt a bit uneasy when you saw the male dancer lead the squad, I’m here to tell you that it’s ok and it doesn’t make you a bad, intolerant person.

Progressives are determined to attack American’s traditions and the latest example is the Minnesota Vikings having a male dancer leading the cheer squad. People are mad and they have good reason to be.

The gender debate has been front and center for years, however, for the last five years, it has gotten even more heated. Modern feminism has pushed the message that men and women are the same. Men and boys have been shamed for being masculine and have been labeled as having “toxic masculinity”. Boys have been influenced to be more feminine while girls have been told they are just like men. Drag queen story hour has been pushed onto children across the country. School-aged children have been taught that they can be any gender they choose, and behind their parents’ backs. These ideas are embedded in every institution and now its in American football. This NFL cheerleader is being celebrated as “a step towards gender equity”. Yes, people are angry.

Some may argue that the Vikings cheerleader is just a man dancing. I think it represents something bigger. It is forcing fans to accept something incompatible with their values, and when they complain, they are labeled as intolerant. The Vikings made a deliberate choice to make a man the center of the dance routine, and not be in the accepted traditional male cheerleading role, who assists with throws and lifts. They put him in front so people would notice. His placement reads as a virtue signal, to signal that men and women are dispensable and if you don’t like it, you have a problem.

Despite the message from the Vikings, it’s ok to value traditional gender norms in our culture. In traditional American football, men are the big and strong players and women are the cute, sexy cheerleaders. One can argue that sexy cheerleaders should be removed altogether because it may be degrading, but that is a discussion for another op-ed. However, while we continue to have cheerleaders, they should appeal to the football fans. Americans who like their traditions are tired of being told to sit down and shut up and they shouldn’t have to.

On the other hand, many people are genuinely sensitive to the fact that some boys are naturally more feminine and we shouldn’t shame them for being so. The decision to have the male cheer dancer could be a signal to those boys that they are ok and that society is more accepting of them, which could prevent boys from believing they are “trapped in the wrong body”. Joe Burgo, a psychotherapist who treats boys who struggle with their sexuality and gender identity said, “I have mixed feelings about this. On one hand, I think we need to expand gender roles so that feminine men don’t need to ‘identify as’ women to express themselves. On the other hand, why is he the leader? And did he deprive a female of a spot? Men have long been a part of cheer but would usually have separate stunts and acrobatics that differed from what the women were doing. I’m confused.” I have the same questions as Joe Burgo.

Colin Wright, a scientist who is known for explaining the science and reality of biological men and women feels the male cheerleader is ok and he expressed the same concern about feminine boys being excluded. He said “I don’t actually see a problem with male cheerleaders. They’ll never make up a sizable proportion of any squad (still 99% women for ‘the male gaze’), and maybe giving effeminate men an outlet like this would prevent some from feeling the need to transition to be accepted”.

I agree that we need to be sensitive to these boys, however, I do not think society needs to bend to their differences. Plus, how do we know future cheerleading squads will not be taken over by larger numbers of males? Josh Slocum, host of the Disaffected podcast (and a gay man) argued that “we have a ‘locus of control’ issue here”. He wrote, “When did we get this idea that all of society has to change so drastically that little Timmy is never called a sissy for wearing tutus? Really?” Slocum said he was “little Timmy” and people “exaggerate the emotional trauma of normal kid/societal teasing and structuring”. I think Josh Slocum is right and we shouldn’t shift all our norms for outliers.

It is clear that a majority of NFL fans aren’t happy with the Vikings’ cheer decision and they have good reasons for it. They are also tired of being told that they are intolerant bigots for feeling this way. The NFL should listen to its fans and stop catering to progressives who have proven time and time again that they won’t stop desecrating American traditions with just one male dancer.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

