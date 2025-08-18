Pamela’s Newsletter

Gary Weglarz
2d

When you factor in that Minnesota just approved men competing in "women's" fencing - it appears that - "Minnesota Nice" - has now morphed into - "Minnesota Virtue Signaling Nonsense." : /

Stephanie Baffone
2d

Bravo, Pamela! We all needed this. My very masculine husband was a cheerleader in high school, but he took on a very masculine role of supporting the girls. What’s going on here in MN is another example of the woke ideology being shoved down everyone’s throats and people wonder why millions like me voted for President Trump. Here’s a perfect example of why.

