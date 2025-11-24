I thought I would share the new interviews I’ve done since I posted this list back in August.

Soon after I posted that previous list, there was a tragic school shooting and it was revealed that the shooter was transgender, so I was invited to speak on a few high profile shows.

On August 28, 2025, I appeared on Fox primetime with Brian Kilmeade to talk about how the mainstream media tried to cover up the fact that the school shooter was a male who identified as a female.

I was also invited onto the Tomi Lahren show that same week. This was my third appearance on her show.

In early September, I was in studio at the Daily Signal with the “Problematic Women.” They are like a conservative version of The View where they talk about topics of the week, only much smarter and prettier!

At the TPUSA Student Action Summit, I recorded this fun nine minute interview with the Open Mic Ladies. They were so sweet and loved Froggy Girl!

I was invited back by Gays Against Groomers to discuss Froggy Girl. The release date of the podcast was October 23, 2025, but we had recorded it earlier.

Recently in November, I had a great conversation on the Informed Dissent podcast with Dr. Jeff Barke and Dr. Mark McDonald, two doctors who practice “outside the Matrix”. We discussed how we need to question therapists just like we need to question traditional medicine. We also talked about controversial subjects like the possible link between vaccines and trans and why it’s never a healthy choice to for children -or- adults to pump their bodies with cross-sex hormones.

I’ve made several appearances on the likeminded therapist, Ryan Rogers’ Youtube Channel already, but after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, we had another impromptu conversation.

Ryan has made several compilations of people discussing different aspects of the trans scandal, and he included me in several of them. Here is one about males in female sports. I find this one funny because everyone else is so thoughtful and articulate, and my response is. “The sports issue is so obvious!” Check out Ryan’s YouTube channel for many more of these compilations, which I am in several.

I was on The Tony Kinnett Show via Daily Signal on August 19th, the day I had posted my viral tweet about the therapists who taught a course claiming that all Trump supporters are official cult members. We also talked about Froggy Girl. Tony loves Froggy Girl and humorously taught me that the Dolly Parton children’s book series is terrible. My segment starts at about minute 52.

In late September, I was invited by The Christian Post to speak at Coral Ridge church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida about how much damage therapists have done to children and families with gender ideology. Below is the full livestream of two very interesting panels.

I have done a few more interviews that have not yet been released, and there are more upcoming on the calendar. If you would like me to speak at an event or appear on your podcast, e-mail me at pamela@thetruthfultherapist.org. Thank you for supporting my work!

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to embolden likeminded therapists and educate parents by helping them navigate the complex mental health system and recognize the ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her youtube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. There are two CEU classes for therapists available for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)