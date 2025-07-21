Pamela’s Newsletter

Sue Kelley
7d

After decades of therapy and antidepressants without any positive effects or changes in my life, I stumbled into Christ. My entire life changed. I have had zero depression and have been out of therapy and off meds for over a decade.

The one thing no therapist EVER mentioned was faith as a tool for healing. Not once.

They did "accept" my poor life choices without"judgment" and focused on how to feel better about them and how to deal with family friends and others that didn't think those behaviors were healthy and called that" empowerment".

God filled that hole in my soul I was trying to fill with any manner of self defeating behaviors. Truly following Christ required me to give those self destroying behaviors up. I made better choices and I had better outcomes. Thus my entire life changed and I had hope. Viola.... The depression lifted. Am I occasionally sad? Of course But do I return to self damaging behaviors of the past to assuage myself? No. Because I now have hope.

It's interesting to me that such " open minded" people as therapists are so close minded to faith as an alternative when they will embrace any manner of deviance without judgement.

1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
Sue Kelley
7d

They lost me when endorsing sex work as being empowering to a woman became a thing.

