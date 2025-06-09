Join the Open Therapy Institute: A new professional organization addressing bias in mental health care
Truthful Therapist readers & supporters get an exclusive deal on OTI membership
I’m proud to promote and collaborate with The Open Therapy Institute for other like-minded therapists.
Truthful Therapist supporters who sign up by June 23rd will get 50% off their first year of Open Therapy Institute (OTI) membership, which includes:
Access to clinical referrals
Weekly peer consultation groups & speaking series
25% discount on all OTI workshops
Joining OTI’s professional community
Support for positive change in mental health care
How to claim this special offer:
Sign up for OTI membership.
Use code TRUTHFUL-OTI at checkout.
Resources on overlooked issues in mental health care
OTI’s mission is to address socio-political bias in mental health care
We take four steps to achieve this mission: (1) Build scholarship with our journal, (2) Advance ideas through CE workshops and media engagement, (3) Build a professional community through our membership programming, and (4) Help this professional community serve millions of overlooked patients.