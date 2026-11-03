“I don’t know how differently things would have been had I had access to this book—say in the months leading up to the orchiectomy—as I began to question the authenticity of my identity. I had tried (briefly) to quit my transition, only to despair and double down. Perhaps, a book like this could have steered me clear of calamity, or guided me more swiftly after the fact. Instead, I felt lifted up by the hand of God. He opened my eyes to the truth. Years passed, shedding layers, grounding myself in family, faith, and work.”—Forrest Smith, Ambassador for Resilience Health Network, and author of To Be Seen: A Detransition Story

It’s never too late to change your mind.

Pre-order “Is it Time To Detransition, A Guide to Personal, Social, Psychological, Medical and Spiritual Healing” on Amazon here .

www.advocatesprotectingchildren.org

Excerpt:

Advocates Protecting Children asked the best subject-matter experts they could find one simple question: What would you say to a person who sat across from you and said, “I think I was wrong about trying to transition genders. What do I do now?” This book represents their best, most compassionate and well-informed advice.

You had to eat a really big slice of humble pie to admit that you may have some regrets about your transition. Kudos to you because admitting that to yourself isn’t easy. That takes guts. Your head is probably spinning, trying to figure out which way is up and which way is down. That feeling won’t last, but you are in it right now, so be patient with yourself. Now that you realize “transition” is impossible, please recognize that you are not really detransitioning. You were programmed by a dangerous, society-wide gender cult; now you’re deprogramming yourself. As you reflect on your experience, you may realize that you have been betrayed by people who you thought were trustworthy, including your doctors, therapists, and friends. That is a lousy feeling. However, you will find new people who you can be yourself with. The people who have stuck by you, even when they didn’t agree with your worldview, are the ones who are most trustworthy. They didn’t lie to you. Resources are out there, so find support and don’t try to go through this alone. You may find new contacts on social media, but beware of living online too much again. Other people have faced regret and come out on the other side feeling much more secure and stable than they ever felt, so it’s very possible. You may have a lot to grieve, but all is not lost. Try not to blame yourself. You will learn that you are stronger than you think.

-Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, L.C.S.W.

As you can see from the table of contents, this book is a comprehensive guide for the people who realized that they have been duped by one of the largest social and medical scandals of all time. I am one of 12 expert contributors. It is the only of it’s kind. Currently, there is very little help out there for people who regret their gender transition. They are ignored, dismissed. ostracized, and even given death threats, simply for realizing that their lives as “transgender” wasn’t working. After the transgender trend exploded a few years ago, the amount of people who are experiencing regret is growing. This is a population with unmet needs that continues to be ignored are minimized. They aren’t 1%, that number is made up since they are not tracked. “Is it Time To Detransition, A Guide to Personal, Social, Psychological, Medical and Spiritual Healing” was compiled to meet the unique needs of detransitioners, who have been told over and over again that they do not exist.

Coming December 8, 2026.

Check www.advocatesprotectingchildren.org for updates.

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Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with 25 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more.

Pamela is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. More links on linktree.