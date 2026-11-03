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Lisa Salamone Coaching's avatar
Lisa Salamone Coaching
8hEdited

What a groundbreaking resource for the newly unmoored. Thank you Advocates Protecting Children and all the professionals (including you!) involved in this book.

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Mothers Grim's avatar
Mothers Grim
4h

Thank you for being part of this. The young people harmed need ammo to exit the system that harms them. They need to know it ok to return to reality and ok to return to their families that could not support their indoctrinations and swift medicalizations for a lie. I pray this provides that ammo.

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