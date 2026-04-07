I’ve been busy doing interviews lately. They haven’t all been released yet, but here are several for you to check out.

I was in studio with medical freedom doctors, May and Tim Hindmarsh. We discussed my recent article in the Federalist about Cannabis and how the trans craze is still continuing. This was a great discussion, and we had fun both on and off camera.

I was on the Link Lauren Show to discuss how celebrities just love to display their “trans kids” and we also talked about politicians Gavin Newson and James Talarico from Texas. They split my segment up in two parts on Youtube.

I was on This is a Woman Podcast with Sophia Lorey. She and I have testified against some gnarly bills in California together. We talked a lot about how the mental health industry has gone awry. We also talked about my op-ed called SCOTUS must stop dicking around and just admit men aren’t women, about the hearings on men in women’s sports.

In the beginning of March, I was live on Chicago morning radio: https://morninganswerchicago.com/therapist-warns-of-complex-mental-health-factors-behind-rising-youth-gender-distress/

I was on the Therapy Disruptors Podcast, with The Association for Mental Health Professionals . They called it “Winning with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger”. What a great title because thats exactly what we discussed, all the wins. We also talked about my continuing education credit courses for therapists to help them feel confident when working with gender distressed patients without instant affirmations.

I was also interviewed by a wholistic nurse names Gail Macrae for The Nurse’s Report on America Out Loud. https://www.americaoutloud.news/a-veteran-therapists-warning-to-parents-about-gender-distress/ In addition to talking about the gender issue, I also talk a bit about my personal medical issues and how/why I became so outspoken.

I was on The Radical Center with other like-minded therapists for a group discussion about how parents who don’t want to affirm their trans identified kids are grossly underserved by the medical and mental health professionals.

The Reality Therapy Podcast had me back on to discuss the uncomfortable truth about the rise of antisemitism. This was also a group discussion.

Newsmax had me on with detransitioner Soren Aldaco to discuss the awful trans shooters.

I was interviewed for the new Post Millennial Podcast with Libby Emmons. We discussed how the trans industry has taken some big blows lately including a two million dollar lawsuit. My segment starts at minute 33.

I will appear on The Mom View with Moms for America soon. They flew me to their new Kansas City studio early March 2026. The founder, Kimberly Fletcher, loved Froggy Girl so much, that she read the whole book on air. That was a highlight. Here is a fun little behind the scenes video of the shoot:

Thats all for now, enjoy!

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. more links on linktree.