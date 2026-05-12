While I think it’s positive that we have reduced the social stigma surrounding mental health issues so that people who are truly suffering feel comfortable seeking help, I do not believe it is healthy to normalize and romanticize therapy to the extent that we have.

Good therapy has undoubtedly improved many lives. However, far fewer people are willing to acknowledge that therapy can also cause harm.

Here are seven pitfalls people should be aware of.

Negative Relationship Replacement

One common goal of therapy is to help someone build or strengthen relationships in their life. Counseling can help someone learn how to take healthy social risks and meet new people, build communication between family members or spouses, learn better social skills, or make general behavioral shifts that will improve the person’s interpersonal connections.

However, sometimes a therapist becomes a “rental friend” or a “surrogate mother” instead. As a result, the patient relies too heavily on the therapist for emotional support, rather than seeking connections in his/her life.

Oftentimes with families, a parent will hire a therapist for their child and then the therapist will insert themselves between the parent and child, undermining parental authority. This is an unhealthy dynamic and in certain situations, like when therapists promote secret trans identities, can be dangerous.

Navel Gazing

People spend a lot of time thinking about themselves in therapy. The purpose should be to gain insight and practice self-expression. However, the line between self-actualization and navel gazing is pretty thin. Perpetual therapy patients run the very high risk of becoming self-involved and even narcissistic.

A common therapy technique is to guide a patient through recognizing their internal emotions, doing a body scan, and naming these feelings out loud. This technique can be helpful for those who are cut off from their emotions or have harmful outbursts.

That said, it can easily cross over into an excessive focus on the self, sometimes to the point of obsession. Emotions can be wrongly interpreted as facts, which is dangerous territory. No therapy technique is right for all patients and some people benefit from focusing LESS on feelings. However, since therapists are trained to help people express emotions, they are quick to take this approach, even when it isn’t the right fit.

Too Many Labels

Therapists tend to be too quick to pathologize normal experiences. Both in therapy offices and in our culture at large, people slap long-term clinical labels onto everyday challenges or problems that would otherwise be temporary.