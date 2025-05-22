Pamela’s Newsletter

Ted
2d

"This article asserts that “There is no underlying ‘cause’ of asexuality.” Rather, it’s just the way someone is.” I respectfully disagree"

it's possible that the respect offered with your disagreement, may be overly charitable. There comes a time in one's life, when seriously entertaining obviously preposterous assertions, becomes maladaptive.

Of course, there's a reason; there's always a reason. At some point, the effort to mandate incuriosity becomes suspect, in and of itself.

What matters, is whether any given person's presentation becomes a form of adjustment disorder. Set aside social pressure for a moment, that's a constant. Where a deeper understanding becomes necessary, is when baseline reactivity to stimulus is required for internal organization. Maladaptive behaviors including, but not limited to excessive risk-taking, routinely result from endocrine imbalance.

Dopamine and serotonin are part of our evolutionary design. Adult sexual response is a normative regulator. If an individual adapts successfully to asexualtity, there is no reason to modify response patterns. There being no objective metric by which to verify successful adaptation, it becomes entirely subjective.

My own grouchiness notwithstanding, I don't think it's too much to ask of therapists that they actually do the job for which they're being paid. This trend of abdicating responsibility to interact deeply with the clients, is not just intellectually insolvent, it's morally bankrupt.

I could write an epic rant about risk aversion, incompetence and the "paint by numbers" DSM-dependent empty credentialism that increasingly predominates within the field, but why belabor the obvious?

I suspect you don't necessarily disagree with my premise, at least not entirely.

Anyway, thanks for sharing and I think your conclusions entirely accurate.

Sue Kelley
2d

Every single thing in life send to need to be seen thru the lens of sex. Why?

I think as a society we have given up human conversations, reading actual books, writing letters taking a walk seeing a concert, playing an instrument and a myriad other things that made up one's life.

Children don't play anymore. People don't repair or make things anymore.

This hyper focus on sex is so disturbing because it lacks any emotional connection. The tender , euphoric feeling one gets in the bloom of a new relationship is missing. It is replaced by a function driven by the social expectation which one must shared with society. It is not their own anymore..

So very sad.

