(image from Do No Harm’s Instagram account)

In case you missed it, I recently attended a National Social Work Conference (CSWE-Council on Social Work Education) undercover. With the help of Do No Harm, I got an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal about it and it has caused a bit of a stir. However, the feedback has been mostly positive. Honestly, while I was sitting through the conference workshops, I was feeling completely hopeless about the field, but the pouring of support had been encouraging. I realize that there are far more sane social workers than I first believed. My DM’s have been flooded with messages, thanking me for saying what they have also seen: that our field has become a radical Marxist dystopian nightmare.

Here are some sample messages I received, revealing how radical so many of these programs are, and how people can see right through it.

This is the video she was talking about:

I referred that person to a lawyer.

This is just a small sample. What does this tell us? There many more of us who don’t agree with the radical leftist agenda of the Social Work programs than we realize. People need to speak up. We aren’t alone!

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with 25 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more.

Pamela is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. More links on linktree.