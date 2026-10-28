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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
16h

A decade ago, I helped pioneer school-based mental health in Nevada. As of three years ago I regret it and that regret continues to this day. We have overpathologized normal childhood experiences so we can justify the salaries of those who don't even need to be in the schools at all. And now this, which is simply another augmentation of the bureaucratic bloat.

As long as government keeps squeezing harder, the more parents and families will opt out, regardless of the sacrifice they have to make. Eventually the whole broken system will collapse and I will cheer its demise.

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3 replies by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger and others
Parker Smith, PMHNP-BC's avatar
Parker Smith, PMHNP-BC
14h

Who screens, who interprets it, who follows up, what happens to the kid who flags positive on a Tuesday... I mean yeah, if nobody can answer those questions, it's not prevention; it's just a mere list. And the hardest line in here is that every student who died wasn't on anyone's radar. That should make anyone designing one of these programs stop and rethink the entire thing. Screening that misses the kids who desperately need it most while pulling in hundreds who don't is worse than no screening at all. It's almost like they were just checking a box and moving on with their days in the screening... very sad.

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1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
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