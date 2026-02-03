Pamela’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel Vanderburg's avatar
Samuel Vanderburg
2d

Yes, they failed in their responsibility due to the silly political pressures behind this which are financed by special interest groups who are trying to justify their aberrant behaviors more commonly understood to be wrong. I am disappointed but not hopeless. While it would be good to see the evidence of another Awakening in America, I continue to pray for one. The sickness is a spiritual one in need of a cure brought through prayer of repentance.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pamela Garfield-Jaeger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture