On January 13, 2026, I was assigned to listen and write an opinion piece about the oral arguments for the two SCOTUS cases that argued whether male athletes should compete in girls sports. Since this is such a landslide issue where the majority agrees that males and females are different and men and women should have their own sports categories, I naively was expecting to hear clarity and common sense from SCOTUS. I was anticipating an easy article about how we are heading back to normalcy. Boy was I wrong! The statements and questioning that day were so convoluted. I felt like I was losing brain cells trying to make sense of the legal gymnastics they performed.

Despite the insanity, it seems like the decision will be in the favor of reality, but those hearings were mostly three hours of confusion about the simplest topic. If you would like to subject yourself to the madness, below are the oral arguments made that day. These two cases were heard back to back.

After listening, this is what I ended up publishing for Human Events (credit to editor Libby Emmons for the headline)

SCOTUS must stop dicking around and just admit men aren’t women

Most Americans recognize that it is unfair for boys to compete in girls’ sports, and Title IX is necessary for the fairness and safety of women in athletics. It is one of the simplest issues of our time, but Tuesday’s SCOTUS hearings on this subject were the most confusing 3.5 hours I’ve experienced.

I sat down excited to listen to the hearings in two high-profile cases involving boys in girls’ sports: West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox. These cases represent an issue on which two-thirds of the American population agrees.

Boys cannot become girls and girls cannot become boys. This is a fact that all of modern society believed until about five minutes ago. Yet, the highest court in the land, the United States Supreme Court, still could not clearly state this.

After years of lies, manipulative language, and fear, I hoped to hear clarity and truth from the Supreme Court. However, what I heard was legal gymnastics and manipulation of language to justify that boys should still be allowed to compete with girls in sports.

In the West Virginia v. BPJ case, the main argument was that certain “transgender girls” should be allowed a special accommodation to compete on their chosen gender’s sports team if they had taken puberty blockers and cross sex hormones before puberty. The ACLU lawyers described girls as “cis girls” and boys as “trans girls” who are “boys assigned at birth.”

They claimed that their clients and other transgender people endure discrimination and exclusion when they cannot participate in the sports team of their choice. They asserted that there is overwhelming scientific evidence that hormones and surgeries level the playing field in athletics. These are lies, so many lies. These lies were piled on each other so high that it was hard to sift through them all.

The crux of the BPJ case rests on the idea that BPJ does not have a competitive advantage because he started puberty blockers before puberty. This calls into question how we define competitive advantage and ignores the extreme harm puberty blockers cause. The science on puberty blockers is far from settled, and how could the advantage ever be appropriately measured? Additionally, it attempts to say that only in cases where the male would necessarily win should the male be excluded, ignoring the fact that girls lose opportunities to compete at all when a male takes their place.

In Hecox, the ACLU lawyer even went as far as to say that we should take out the definition of sex completely from Title IX, and change it to “sex-based characteristics.” This was very concerning, and I was pleased to hear Justice Alito push back on this notion, but I wanted to hear more.

I was sitting at the edge of my seat, waiting for a lawyer or justice to state clearly that “trans girls” are boys, that there is no such thing as “cis,” and no one is “assigned sex at birth.” I wanted them to stop referring to the boys and men as “she.” I wanted to hear someone explain that people who identify as trans are not excluded from sports because they can choose to play on the team of their natal sex. I wanted a clear definition of “women” and “girls” to clarify the arguments. I also wanted to hear how barbaric puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender surgeries are.

None of this happened. The defense lawyers made some related statements, some justices asked clarifying questions, but the lies and conflation of truth took up most of the airtime and made little sense. Even worse, many of the justices, including conservative justices, were using this bastardized language too.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, as written, was designed to provide women with equal opportunities in athletic and educational pursuits. The work of the trans mafia has been to tear down the accepted definition of woman and create confusion. The turmoil of yesterday’s SCOTUS hearings demonstrated that it is still successful at keeping us hostage to their lies.

If there is still room for the idea that people can self-identify as anything, that “circulating testosterone” is what measures sex differences and the definition of a woman is boiled down to feelings and extreme body modifications; chaos will ensue. If we continue on this path, society as we know it is doomed. I hope the Supreme Court makes the easiest decision of their careers and rules that boys do not belong in girls’ sports.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. In 2021, Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and question ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her youtube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.