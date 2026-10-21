Hollywood has a remarkable ability to take human suffering, dress it up in beautiful clothes, put it under flattering lights, and sell it to the public as glamorous liberation. It can turn almost anything into an alluring cultural statement, provided the right celebrities endorse it and the entertainment industry decides it is fashionable. Hunter Schafer is a prime example of this phenomenon.

Schafer, the actor known for playing Jules in HBO’s Euphoria, began transitioning during adolescence and became a celebrated figure in the transgender movement. On October 19, 2026, Schafer publicly disclosed that he underwent “gender-affirming bottom surgery” -aka- his penis was surgically inverted, in December 2025. Despite the barbaric nature of this surgery, he described the experience as “amazing”, ELLE’s interview presents his account of that decision.

I am not mocking Schafer. I am interested in the much larger cultural question: Why have we reached a point where the surgical alteration of a young person’s sexual anatomy is celebrated as an uncomplicated triumph, while questions about development, sexuality, medical complications, and the strong possibility of future regret are treated as evidence of hatred?

We should be able to discuss these questions without being accused of bigotry. In fact, we should be asking them precisely because we care about what happens to young people.

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A disturbing journal entry

Years before this latest announcement, Schafer shared a journal page on Instagram that has been subsequently deleted. The page reportedly contained deeply troubling reflections on gender, sexuality, misogyny, and the desire to be dominated or consumed by men. (via Reduxx)

Among the statements attributed to the 2018 entry were:

“My gender was so influenced by a need to be used by men.”

And:

“My sexual orientation was not gay, it was not straight, is an attraction, always to misogyny.”

Another line read:

“Not feeling femme enough w/o being a victim of r*pe... The idea of being eaten used to arouse me.”

We cannot know the full circumstances behind these disturbing words. However, they raise questions about the relationship between gender, trauma, sexuality, vulnerability, and the desire for validation. This also raises questions about what depraved things are happening behind the scenes in Hollywood. Plus, the journal challenges the simplistic narrative that every young person who pursues transition has arrived at that decision through a straightforward process of self-discovery.

What if a young person’s distress is tangled up with painful beliefs about sex, the body, masculinity, femininity, the need to be desired, or trauma? What if the desire to escape one’s sex is intertwined with a desire to escape painful experiences or expectations associated with it? What if nefarious adults in a child’s life were a major influence?

These are legitimate questions for clinicians to explore. They are reasons to resist treating a declaration of identity as the end of the conversation. A young person who is struggling deserves the opportunity to explore those experiences without being rushed toward an irreversible conclusion about what their body needs. No child can understand the implications of losing the capacity to orgasm or the ability to have future children.

The cost of turning medical transition into a cultural ideal

The entertainment industry does not merely reflect culture, it shapes it. Celebrities are symbols, their personal decisions become political statements, and their choices become part of a larger cultural narrative.

When an actor undergoes a major medical intervention and publicly celebrates it, the media often turns the decision into a triumphant story. Rarely does the public hear an equally prominent discussion of the medical risks, trade-offs, and long-term consequences. We don’t get informed of the complications, pain, and how Mr. Schafer has to dilate his “neo-vagina” for the rest of his life in order to stop his wound from naturally closing up. This imbalance matters, particularly for teen fans who are still developing their understanding of sex, relationships, and themselves.